Global Entertainment Giants Bet Big on India: HBO Max Debuts on JioHotstar as Netflix Launches Hyderabad Production Hub

While HBO Max focuses on distribution, Netflix is strengthening India’s role in the global production pipeline with the inauguration of Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad.

Raman Media Network Business Desk

New Delhi | April 17, 2026

The Indian entertainment landscape is undergoing a massive transformation as two of the world’s leading streaming giants, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Netflix, have announced major expansions in the region within early 2026. These moves signal a dual focus on providing premium global content to local audiences while establishing India as a critical center for global digital production.

HBO Max Arrives in India via JioHotstar

In a “defining moment” for the Indian streaming market, JioHotstar and Warner Bros. Discovery officially launched the HBO Max hub in April 2026. This partnership establishes JioHotstar as the exclusive home for HBO Max in India, offering a unified destination for iconic brands including HBO, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Pictures.

To ensure broad accessibility, the new hub is available as an add-on pack starting at ₹49 per month. This pricing strategy aims to reach a massive scale in what WBD executives describe as one of the world’s most “vibrant streaming markets”. The content library features:

Highly Anticipated Originals: The first-ever Harry Potter original series and the DC Studios series Lanterns.

The first-ever and the DC Studios series Lanterns. Returning Hits: New seasons of House of the Dragon and Euphoria.

New seasons of House of the Dragon and Euphoria. Streaming Classics: Perennial favorites such as Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and Game of Thrones.

Netflix Establishes Global Production Hub in Hyderabad

While HBO Max focuses on distribution, Netflix is strengthening India’s role in the global production pipeline with the inauguration of Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad in March 2026. This 32,000-square-foot facility serves as a global innovation hub for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC).

As the fifth global location for Eyeline Studios—alongside Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seoul, and London—the Hyderabad office integrates advanced visual effects and generative virtual technology supported by a hybrid cloud infrastructure. Netflix CEO of Eyeline Studios, Jeff Shapiro, noted that Hyderabad was chosen for its “depth of creative and technical talent” and a film culture that understands high-level ambition.

India as a Global Hub for Creative Technology

These developments align with a broader national initiative to position India as a global hub for creative technology and storytelling. Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy described Hyderabad as a “natural home” where creativity and technology converge, while local industry figures like Rana Daggubati emphasized that such investments create a “great future” for local artists and storytellers.

Together, the exclusive launch of HBO Max and the establishment of Netflix’s Eyeline Studios represent a significant long-term investment in India’s digital economy, raising the bar for both the quality of content available to consumers and the technical infrastructure supporting global cinema.