Can Rahul Gandhi Help Congress Win the 2025 Bihar Election?

While Rahul Gandhi is a weak leader, Congress lost a number of elections In the past few months, including in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi.

Rakesh Raman

Congress in Bihar has embarked on a yatra (political march) from March 16 to raise awareness among the voters about the misgovernance under the government of chief minister Nitish Kumar who heads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The Congress yatra begins from Mahatma Gandhi’s Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran and culminates in Patna on April 14. The main focus of the yatra is to raise concerns over migration, unemployment, and economic downturn in the state.

Congress has launched its political campaign with the Bihar yatra as the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to take place in October or November 2025.

Although Congress’s bad run in the political arena continues, the party embarks on such futile yatras before different elections in India. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, for example, led a Bharat Nyay Yatra (India Justice March) of 6,200 kilometers from Manipur to Mumbai during January to March 2024.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had gone on a similar Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March) which took place during September 2022 to January 2023. However, these yatras were so fragile that they neither united India, nor did they help Congress win elections.

The old and obsolete Congress fails to understand that the victory in Indian elections is a factor of electronic voting machine (EVM) manipulation, fudged electoral rolls, bribes to voters, and other criminal activities.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister Narendra Modi has specialized in stealing elections, Congress cannot defeat BJP and its partner parties in any election where BJP wants to win.

The upcoming Bihar election will see a perfunctory contest between the ruling NDA, led by CM Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and the BJP, and the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties.

While BJP is poised to win, there will be a stage-managed show before the election like it happened in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi. Just before the election, the unscrupulous opinion poll agencies will start saying that BJP is expected to win. Then a fake campaign around Modi’s guarantees will be launched and on the day of voting, the bribed exit poll agencies will start predicting BJP’s victory in Bihar.

After losing the election, Rahul Gandhi and other good-for-nothing Congress politicians will casually blame EVMs, election commission, electoral rolls, and whatnot without raising their voice forcefully on the streets. But BJP and its partners will keep ruling the state.

Subsequently, Congress led by its incompetent leader Rahul Gandhi will wait for the next election defeat. This fateful pattern of BJP’s victory and Congress’s defeat is being observed in almost every election in India.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.