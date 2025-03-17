Trump Claims 360-Year-Old Receiving Social Security, Sparks Fact-Check Debate

The discourse surrounding President Trump’s claims of centenarians receiving Social Security benefits has spotlighted concerns about potential waste and fraud within federal entitlement programs.

By RMN News Service

In a recent address to Congress, President Donald Trump asserted that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is disbursing benefits to individuals aged between 100 and 360 years, highlighting potential fraud within the system. This claim has ignited a debate over the integrity of Social Security records and the administration’s commitment to safeguarding essential social programs.

President Trump’s Allegations

During his speech, President Trump expressed concerns about the accuracy of SSA records, stating that government databases list millions of Social Security recipients over 100 years old, with some reportedly aged 160 and even one individual purportedly 360 years old.

He remarked, “We have a healthier country than I thought,” referencing these anomalies. The President emphasized that such discrepancies harm the Social Security system and the nation at large.

Elon Musk’s Statements on Entitlement Programs

Elon Musk, appointed by President Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has echoed concerns about waste and fraud in federal entitlement programs. In a recent interview, Musk suggested that these programs are rife with inefficiencies, proposing significant reductions to address the issue.

Social Security Administration’s Response

The SSA has refuted the President’s claims, stating that inaccuracies in death records are minimal. The agency reported that less than one-third of 1% of death claims are inaccurate, and it accurately processes over three million death notifications annually.

The SSA emphasized that errors in death reporting can lead to temporary benefit terminations, causing financial distress for those mistakenly declared deceased. The agency has implemented policies to prevent payments to individuals over 115 years old and recently announced restructuring efforts, including reducing staff and regional offices, to enhance efficiency.

White House’s Position

In response to concerns about potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare, the White House issued a statement affirming President Trump’s commitment to protecting these programs. The administration emphasized its focus on eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse within government spending, particularly in entitlement programs, to ensure taxpayer funds are utilized effectively.

Democratic Opposition and Public Reaction

Democratic leaders have criticized the administration’s stance, arguing that proposed cuts to entitlement programs would harm vulnerable populations. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused Musk of profiting from government contracts while advocating for reductions in essential services. Public opinion polls indicate widespread disapproval of potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare, with many Americans expressing concern over losing critical government services.

Protests and Advocacy

Federal workers and supporters recently rallied in San Francisco to protest cuts to government jobs and services. Led by the National Federation of Federal Employees, the rally condemned the cuts as a threat to essential services like Social Security and veterans’ healthcare. Critics argue that these reductions aim to privatize government services under the guise of efficiency, potentially benefiting wealthy individuals at the expense of public welfare.

Congressional Debates on Spending Cuts

Congressional Republicans are currently divided over proposed spending cuts and potential Medicaid reforms. The debate centers on achieving federal savings to fund President Trump’s proposed tax cuts and other initiatives, such as increased military spending and border security. Some Republicans advocate for overhauling Medicaid to ensure spending cuts, while others caution against reducing social safety net benefits amid economic uncertainties.

Conclusion

The discourse surrounding President Trump’s claims of centenarians receiving Social Security benefits has spotlighted concerns about potential waste and fraud within federal entitlement programs.

While the administration emphasizes its commitment to protecting Social Security and Medicare, critics argue that proposed cuts could adversely affect vulnerable populations. As debates continue, the challenge lies in balancing the elimination of inefficiencies with the preservation of essential social safety nets.