News on Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025

Election and Destruction in Delhi

This editorial section created by Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service will cover news, views, and election campaigns of political parties for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election which is expected to take place in the first couple of months of 2025.

Although a state of civil unrest is prevailing all across India, the national capital New Delhi has become a representative example of the widespread turmoil in the country.

Today, Delhi is buried under lethal pollution, extreme corruption, lawlessness, economic slowdown, misgovernance, and political deceit. The politicians and bureaucrats have reduced the city-state of almost 30 million people to a veritable hell where all living creatures – humans and animals alike – are just waiting for their extinction.

It appears that now Delhi is under the control of ganglords and dacoits who are operating as political leaders and bureaucrats. While politicians win elections by cheating the voters and tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs), bureaucrats can’t work without bribes.

In order to understand the extent of damage in Delhi, you can click the links in the following tables to study the related reports and watch the videos.

In Delhi politics, there are three main political parties: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. In the last Delhi Assembly election of 2020, the ruling AAP won 62 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grabbed 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Assembly.

News and Events

