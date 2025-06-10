Anti-Money Laundering Workshop: The Integrity Bulletin of RMN News – June 2025 Issue

In the latest June 2025 issue of The Integrity Bulletin, you can read the following stories:

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were summoned by the Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with an alleged Rs 2,000-crore classroom construction scam.

The Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) has released its annual report, expressing concern about persistent threats to judicial independence in some member states.

A widespread corruption-cum-construction racket, known as the Widehouse Corruption Scandal, is operating throughout Delhi. This scandal is being run by local criminals acting as MC members of housing societies.

Over 500 leading cybercrime experts from around the world gathered in Strasbourg for a major conference organized by the Council of Europe. Secretary General Alain Berset highlighted the evolving nature of cybercrime.

RMN Global Terrorism Information Center. While there is no specific definition of terrorism, it is only a form of political system clandestinely run by professional politicians of the world.

The Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) held a hybrid outreach event in Strasbourg, aimed at strengthening its engagement and partnership with civil society organisations.

A survey is part of our ongoing research project to compile India Corruption Research Report 2025 (ICRR 2025) on corruption in India. You can participate in the survey and know the details of the project.

The Council of Europe, in close collaboration with the Kosovo Banking Association and Central Bank (CBK), recently organized a significant two-day workshop focused on the implications of emerging technologies for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CFT) within the banking sector.

