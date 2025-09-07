OpenAI Unveils AI-Powered Jobs Platform and Certification Program to Reshape U.S. Workforce
OpenAI’s initiative, supported by tech leaders including Sam Altman and Walmart, is seen as a proactive step to help workers adapt to the evolving job market.
📍 Washington D.C., September 6, 2025 — OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has announced a bold initiative to tackle the shifting employment landscape driven by artificial intelligence. At a White House task force meeting on AI and education, OpenAI revealed plans to launch a new AI-powered jobs platform in 2026, alongside an AI certification program set to roll out in the coming months.
🎯 Key Highlights:
- The certification program aims to equip workers with practical AI skills and employer-recognized credentials, with a goal to certify 10 million Americans by 2030.
- Walmart, the largest private employer in the U.S., will offer the training free to its 1.6 million employees.
- The jobs platform will go beyond traditional listings, allowing users to showcase skills and certifications for tailored matching with employers and public institutions.
The announcement comes amid growing concern over AI’s impact on employment. A recent Stanford study found a 13% drop in job opportunities for early-career workers in AI-exposed sectors like accounting and software development. OpenAI’s initiative, supported by tech leaders including Sam Altman and Walmart, is seen as a proactive step to help workers adapt to the evolving job market.
