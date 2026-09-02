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How to Report and Fight Corruption in Delhi Housing Societies: A Complete Guide to the Free Clean House Service

Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies are facing a severe crisis of systemic corruption and administrative failure that spans across political regimes. To combat this, the Free Clean House Service provides a powerful community-driven platform that combines investigative journalism and legal guidance to expose corrupt management committees and hold high-ranking officials accountable. By utilizing a strategic action plan, residents can demand transparency, break corrupt leadership cycles, and reclaim their housing societies.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | September 2, 2026

1. The Governance Failure in Delhi’s Cooperative Housing Societies

Corruption within Delhi’s housing societies has become a deeply entrenched issue that remains unresolved despite transitions in political power. An analysis of the past decade reveals that neither the Aam Aadmi Party nor the Bharatiya Janata Party has successfully checked financial irregularities and mismanagement within these residential bodies.

To address this governance void, award-winning investigative journalist Rakesh Raman has dedicated his efforts to citizen advocacy. Operating through the RMN Foundation since 2015, Raman runs eight news portals and works sixteen hours a day without breaks to provide residents with the journalistic and administrative support that the state has failed to deliver.

2. Bureaucratic Roadblocks and Institutional Complicity

The existing government grievance system often entangles victims of housing society corruption in endless bureaucratic red tape rather than delivering justice. For instance, the Chief Minister’s Jan Sunwai Portal, formerly known as the PGMS, suffers from severe technical issues, frequently showing complaints as “unavailable” or allowing administrative clerks to close files without taking action.

Hindi Reports:

[ हाउसिंग सोसाइटी में भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत कैसे करें? ]

[ वीडियो: Housing Society में भ्रष्टाचार? कैसे करें शिकायत? | ‘FREE क्लीन हाउस सर्विस’ का इस्तेमाल करें ]

The primary administrative roadblocks include:

Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS): This office has become a central point of corruption, where bureaucratic officials routinely shield corrupt Management Committees from accountability.

This office has become a central point of corruption, where bureaucratic officials routinely shield corrupt Management Committees from accountability. Delhi Development Authority (DDA): The DDA’s persistent silence on widespread illegal construction and financial fraud points to institutional complicity.

The DDA’s persistent silence on widespread illegal construction and financial fraud points to institutional complicity. Delhi Police: The police department regularly dismisses serious public safety hazards, such as falling debris from illegal constructions, labeling them as departmental issues and shifting the responsibility back to the RCS or the DDA.

The police department regularly dismisses serious public safety hazards, such as falling debris from illegal constructions, labeling them as departmental issues and shifting the responsibility back to the RCS or the DDA. A Colonial “Viceroy” Mindset: Top bureaucrats and the office of the Lieutenant Governor maintain an indifferent, colonial-era attitude toward public complaints, preferring to suppress grievances rather than resolve them.

3. How the Free Clean House Service Resolves Complaints

When administrative machinery fails, the Free Clean House Service offers an alternative, highly effective pathway to justice. This service is not merely a consultation portal; it combines investigative journalism with active civic campaigning to expose corruption publicly.

The step-by-step resolution process involves:

Digital Registration: Residents must complete a mandatory online form to establish a clean digital record and ensure legal continuity for their complaints.

Residents must complete a mandatory online form to establish a clean digital record and ensure legal continuity for their complaints. Document Analysis and Strategy: After examining the submitted evidence, the Clean House team shares a targeted action plan with the complainant via WhatsApp or video call, helping residents overcome the fear of reporting.

After examining the submitted evidence, the shares a targeted action plan with the complainant via WhatsApp or video call, helping residents overcome the fear of reporting. Formal Notice and Public Exposure: The service issues a formal show-cause notice to the accused Management Committee. If the committee fails to provide a satisfactory response, the entire case is published across international journalistic channels, creating immense social and moral pressure.

The service issues a formal show-cause notice to the accused Management Committee. If the committee fails to provide a satisfactory response, the entire case is published across international journalistic channels, creating immense social and moral pressure. Trilingual Support: The service operates in Hindi, English, and Punjabi to eliminate language barriers in the pursuit of justice.

4. Holding High-Ranking Officials and the Judiciary Accountable

The Free Clean House Service does not stop at local management committees; it actively pursues accountability at the highest levels of governance.

Key milestones in this campaign include:

Action Against 12 IAS Officers: Serious corruption cases against twelve IAS officers , including high-level figures within the RCS and the Vice-Chairman of the DDA, are currently pending before the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Personnel and Training. In April, May, and August of 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs engaged with the department to seek complainant’s consent to prosecute these officials.

Serious corruption cases against , including high-level figures within the RCS and the Vice-Chairman of the DDA, are currently pending before the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Personnel and Training. In April, May, and August of 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs engaged with the department to seek complainant’s consent to prosecute these officials. The DPS CGHS Sector 4 Scandal: The service successfully exposed a fraudulent, whitewashed inquiry conducted by an official named Pankaj Kumar into a twenty crore rupee corruption scandal, resulting in the resumption of a formal probe.

The service successfully exposed a fraudulent, conducted by an official named Pankaj Kumar into a twenty crore rupee corruption scandal, resulting in the resumption of a formal probe. Judicial Vigilance Inquiry: Following an improper ruling by a Tis Hazari Court judge that allowed illegal construction to resume, a formal complaint was filed with the Supreme Court. This action initiated a High Court vigilance inquiry into the matter, overriding a corrupt attempt to resume construction that had previously been halted for over a year by the Lokpal and the National Human Rights Commission.

5. Strategic Action Plan for Housing Society Residents

A passive attitude from residents is the primary driver of institutional corruption. To protect their homes, financial assets, and future generations, residents must adopt a collective, proactive approach:

Demand Financial Transparency via Websites: Force the Management Committee to maintain an updated public website listing all vendor shortlists, bids, quotations, and financial transactions. Expose the “Musical Chairs” Scam: Break the cycle where a small group of five to ten individuals rotate key administrative positions, such as President and Secretary, among themselves for fifteen to twenty years. Monitor Capital Expenditures: Pay close attention to major community projects, such as solar panel installations, structural repairs, or rainwater harvesting. These large-scale projects are primary targets for kickbacks, where a three crore rupee project can involve up to one crore rupees in bribes. Utilize Collective Complaint Blitizing: Instead of filing isolated, individual complaints, residents must coordinate and send hundreds of simultaneous petitions to the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor. This massive influx of complaints is the only way to compel the sluggish administrative system to act.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.