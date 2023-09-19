Flawed Court Decision in the Judicial Corruption Case of Judge Manish Khurana

As a victim of this crime, I sent the following letter dated September XX, 2023 in this ongoing case of judicial corruption to the Vigilance department of Delhi High Court.

This case is part of a citywide construction-cum-corruption racket which is being run by local criminals who operate as management committee (MC) members of housing societies in Delhi. The MC members collude with crooked politicians, corrupt bureaucrats, complicit police officials, dishonest members of judiciary, and builders’ mafia to commit this crime.

Note: Some references and dates have been masked in the following writeup to maintain the necessary confidentiality in this case.

Subject: Flawed decision in the judicial corruption case of judge Mr. Manish Khurana

Dear Sir,

Please refer to your letter regarding the corruption case of judge Mr. Manish Khurana against whom I had filed the complaint as a victim of his corrupt acts.

In response to my complaint, the Registrar Vigilance of Delhi High Court held a video conference with me on XX.XX.2023 to record my statement.

In your said letter dated XX.XX.2023, you have stated that some judges of the Vigilance Committee for members of DHJS and DJS held a meeting on XX.XX.2023 and on their recommendations, the Chief Justice has directed to close this case.

I was shocked to read your sketchy letter which informed me that some unnamed judges closed the corruption case of Mr. Manish Khurana. This is highly unfortunate that in a country like India where rampant corruption is happening at all levels, these judges have decided to exonerate Mr. Manish Khurana arbitrarily despite my detailed complaints about his corrupt acts which are harming hundreds of men, women, and children.

While Mr. Manish Khurana should have been given the harshest punishment, your judges including the Chief Justice have given him full impunity so that Mr. Manish Khurana could continue his corruption and environmental crimes.

It shows the complicity of these judges in protecting Mr. Manish Khurana and with their biased decision to close the case these judges have encouraged corruption in the Indian judiciary.

As I am not satisfied with this decision of your Vigilance Committee judges, I will have to take this case to the Chief Justice of India at the Supreme Court.

Therefore, I urge you to provide me with the following details.

1. Give me the names and designations of the Vigilance Committee judges who participated in the meeting that took place on XX.XX.2023 and inform me about the duration of this meeting.

2. Let me know if accused Mr. Manish Khurana was informed about the complaint that I had filed against him. If yes, provide me with all the communications that Delhi High Court had with Mr. Manish Khurana and his response(s).

3. Let me know which facts of my complaint and the recorded statement did the Vigilance Committee judges consider in their meeting and let me know the basis on which they discarded those facts.

4. Instead of sending me a perfunctory letter as have done, provide me with the speaking order of the Vigilance Committee judges (including the Chief Justice) which must explain each and every point that led them to take such a wrongful decision in favour of Mr. Manish Khurana who belongs to their own fraternity. These judges must understand that speaking orders with reasoned decisions are essential to ensure judicial transparency and fairness.

5. Let me know the present status including the current responsibility of Mr. Manish Khurana against whom I have filed the complaint.

In order to understand the enormity of damage that Mr. Manish Khurana has done with his corruption, you are advised to read the report [ Why Is My House Being Broken in Delhi? ] that I published on July 30, 2023.

[ You can click here to read this report and click here to watch the related video titled दिल्ली में मेरा घर क्यों तोड़ा जा रहा है? ]

With these facts, I expect you to provide me with the details as I have stated in the 5 points given above within a week or by September XX, 2023 so that I could take this case to the higher authorities including the Chief Justice of India at the Supreme Court.

Your letter dated XX.XX.2023 and the other case details are given in the 32-page document. You can click here to download and study the document (protected).

Please do the needful urgently.

Note: On my request to get this case reopened and investigated, the top anti-corruption authority in India – the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) – has sent my request to the Vigilance department of Delhi High Court. This page will be updated as the case progresses.

