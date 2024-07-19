Democrats Ask Covid-Infected Joe Biden to Quit the Presidential Race

By Rakesh Raman

Top Democrats are worried about President Joe Biden’s deteriorating health which can jeopardize his probability of winning the upcoming presidential election.

New reports suggest that along with a slew of other serious health issues, Biden, 81, is also suffering with Covid-19 infection that has forced him to pause his election campaign.

According to a BBC report of today (July 18), top two Democrats in the U.S. Congress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have expressed concerns over Biden’s candidacy.

The report adds that the former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also told Biden that he will not be able to defeat Donald Trump in the November election.

After surviving a recent assassination attempt at an election rally, Trump is gaining more sympathy among the voters which will help him defeat his rival Biden easily in the election.

Biden’s disastrous debate, unfavourable pre-election polls, and growing opposition in his own political party make him a weak candidate against Trump. However, Biden has not yet succumbed to pressure that is forcing him to step aside. But with all the odds stacked against him, Biden is unlikely to win.

Meanwhile, a Defeat Biden Campaign is running online to expose the duplicity and dishonesty of Biden so that he could be defeated in the presidential election.

The 2024 United States presidential election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

