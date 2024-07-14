Donald Trump News

Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt at Election Rally

Among other world leaders, former U.S. president Barack Obama also condemned the attack on Trump.

By RMN News Service

A bullet pierced the upper right part of the ear of former U.S. president Donald Trump when he was addressing a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13).

Trump, 78, hid behind the podium as security personnel surrounded him and escorted him off the stage. Blood was seen on Trump’s face as he shouted “fight, fight” before being taken to hospital which discharged him after treatment.

Reports suggest that the Joe Biden campaign has paused its outgoing communications including TV ads after the assasination attempt on Biden’s rival Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Biden said, “I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

It is expected that after the incident, Trump will gain the sympathy of voters to consolidate his position in the upcoming election. Trends already show that the probability of Trump’s victory is more than that of Biden, who is facing some health issues.

Elon Musk was among the early leaders who condemned the attack on Trump. “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk tweeted with a video of Trump being whisked away by the security staff.

He also demanded the resignation of the Secret Service (SS) officers for the security lapse. “Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign,” Musk tweeted.

[ Video in Hindi: डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प पर हत्या का प्रयास क्यों किया गया? ]

Among other world leaders, former U.S. president Barack Obama also condemned the attack on Trump. “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery,” Obama said in his tweet.