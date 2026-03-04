Global Cinema Market Projected to Exceed $100 Billion as Industry Pivots to Experience-Driven Model

The report identifies the “eventization” of cinema as a primary driver of this growth, with massive sequels acting as the engines of global box office performance.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | March 4, 2026

NEW DELHI — The global theatrical movie market is entering a period of aggressive, high-margin expansion, with its valuation projected to climb from approximately USD 68–81 billion in 2025 to over USD 100 billion by 2031–2034, according to a new research report from RMN Stars. This resurgence marks a fundamental shift in the media landscape as the industry transitions from a commodity-based distribution model to an experiential, destination-based model.

The Rise of the “Event” Blockbuster

The report identifies the “eventization” of cinema as a primary driver of this growth, with massive sequels acting as the engines of global box office performance. High-profile examples include Zootopia 2, which is approaching a $2 billion global milestone, and Avatar: Fire and Ash, which has secured nearly $1.5 billion by setting the gold standard for premium exhibition. These films capitalize on established intellectual property and high-budget visual effects to create cultural urgency that translates into record-breaking returns.

The Premium Large Format (PLF) Revolution

To compete with home entertainment, theater owners are operationalizing the “event” of cinema through technological superiority. The aggressive proliferation of IMAX, Dolby, and laser projection has created a sensory experience that is impossible to replicate in domestic environments. Furthermore, by integrating luxury hospitality and sophisticated food and beverage programs, exhibitors are transforming traditional cinemas into high-end destinations, effectively boosting the average revenue per patron.

Regional Growth and Market Share

The theatrical resurgence is currently anchored by two distinct regional engines:

North America: Remains the global revenue leader with a 33.12% market share . As the market hits saturation in screen count, growth is being driven by “technological densification” and maximizing yield per screen.

Remains the global revenue leader with a . As the market hits saturation in screen count, growth is being driven by “technological densification” and maximizing yield per screen. Asia (China and India): These regions act as the industry’s primary volume drivers. While China remains a critical gatekeeper for blockbuster scaling, India is seeing an accelerating transition toward modern, multiplexed exhibition.

AI as a Strategic Force

Over the next 24 months, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to transition from an experimental tool to a transformative strategic force. In the short term, AI will be used to shorten the production cycles of VFX-heavy blockbusters—such as the Avatar franchise—and optimize localized marketing. By the 2031–2034 window, the report predicts AI will be the primary catalyst behind the market’s maturation, enabling hyper-personalized consumer targeting and real-time content localization.

Ultimately, the theatrical segment continues to serve as the “prestige engine” and critical top-of-the-funnel driver for the broader $154.7 billion movies and entertainment ecosystem, establishing the brand equity necessary to catalyze value across all downstream streaming and licensing windows.