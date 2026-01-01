Global Unrest Report January 1-15, 2026 Released

The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

January 1-15, 2026 Issue

We are pleased to announce the release of the January 1-15, 2026, issue of The Unrest, an editorial initiative of Raman Media Network that focuses on significant economic and political upheavals worldwide.

This latest edition covers a diverse range of critical global and local stories. In legal developments, the Supreme Court of India has stayed the bail order of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case, while an accompanying analysis examines the failure of substantive justice in the matter. We also delve into the Modi-BJP apparatus’s strategic outreach to Gen Z and evaluate why opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has not built a mass movement regarding electronic voting machines.

International highlights include a look at the Trump administration’s new immigration rules designed to replace the lottery system and reports on joint military strikes against Islamic State targets by the United States and Nigeria. The magazine also addresses growing social and economic concerns, such as the historic 10 percent decline in global freedom of expression reported by UNESCO and the automated harassment customers face from digital banking systems like ICICI Bank.

This issue features reporting on massive civil unrest in Bangladesh following an assassination attempt and anti-government protests in Iran triggered by skyrocketing inflation. We cover technological shifts, including Elon Musk’s net worth surpassing 700 billion dollars, Google’s new AI filmmaking tools, and a guide for small businesses to use AI for social media marketing.

Additional stories explore systemic corruption in India, the credibility crisis in Bollywood, and the transition of cinema legend Vijay into political leadership. We also report on the digital transformation of European news media, the global expansion of the Robojit science-fiction project, and geopolitical tensions involving Russia, Ukraine, India, and China. Finally, we highlight the SPARK initiative aimed at fossil-fuel-free media production by 2030.

Rakesh Raman | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter (X)