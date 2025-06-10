GRECO Hosts Civil Society Dialogue on Corruption Prevention and Integrity

By RMN News Service

Strasbourg, France – The Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) held a hybrid outreach event in Strasbourg on June 5, 2025, aimed at strengthening its engagement and partnership with civil society organisations. Titled “Transitioning from the 5th to the 6th Evaluation Round and Engaging with NGOs,” the event brought together GRECO national delegates, international anti-corruption experts, and representatives from over 40 national and international NGOs.

The primary objective of the event was to enhance GRECO’s dialogue and cooperation with civil society, recognising the vital role that NGOs play in the fight against corruption. Participants exchanged views on how civil society can effectively contribute to GRECO’s work within its mandate and Rules of Procedure.

The event was divided into two main sessions. The first part focused on the findings and impact of GRECO’s 5th Evaluation Round, which concentrated on top executive functions in central government and law enforcement agencies. Panellists presented national experiences, highlighting both the challenges encountered and opportunities seized in implementing GRECO’s recommendations in these areas.

The second part of the dialogue shifted focus to the 6th Evaluation Round, which was launched in 2025. This new round addresses integrity systems at the sub-national level. Civil society representatives showcased their anti-corruption projects, and discussions delved into local risks, particularly in areas such as public procurement and transparency in decision-making. Participants also explored innovative strategies to bolster governance, including discussions on whistleblower protection, access to information, and promoting gender equality.

Discussions throughout the event underlined the critical importance of continued cooperation between GRECO, its member States, and civil society to reinforce anti-corruption efforts across Europe and beyond.