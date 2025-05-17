India-Pakistan War for Political Advantage: The Unrest Magazine of RMN News – May 16-31, 2025 Issue

The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

May 16-31, 2025

In the latest May 16-31, 2025 issue of The Unrest magazine, you can read that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing accusations of leveraging a recent military conflict with Pakistan for domestic political advantage, US State Department offers cautious response to RMN News queries on India-Pakistan conflict, and in an ongoing case at the Dwarka District Court, I am defending myself against a malicious legal action, Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation.

A mysterious abyss in Delhi: a city burdened by the title of the world’s most polluted and dirtiest national capital, this gaping hole presents an immediate danger, as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, culminating in a ceasefire agreement, Pakistan highlighted the strong support received from China, and international bodies like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) have not substantiated India’s claims of Pakistan currently supporting terrorism.

A new chapter in South Asian warfare is being written — one shaped not just by boots on the ground, but by the rising role of artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons systems, RMN States Monitor is RMN News’ flagship ranking initiative tracking the performance of Indian states across critical governance sectors: education, healthcare, and law & order.

Moscow and Kyiv face duelling proposals for potential de-escalation, with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for “direct” and “immediate” talks, while European leaders who visited Kyiv demanded an “unconditional 30-day ceasefire”, the Chief Justice of India recommended the removal of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Verma, following allegations of significant amount of cash found at his residence, and Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting in New Delhi on the implementation of the three new criminal laws in the national capital.

