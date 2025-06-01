Indus Waters Treaty: The Unrest Magazine of RMN News – June 1-15, 2025 Issue

The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

June 1-15, 2025

In the latest June 1-15, 2025 issue of The Unrest magazine, you can read that India has accused Pakistan of violating the spirit of the Indus Waters Treaty, US President Donald Trump called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, “crazy”, Imrana explains the delights and dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and after the India-Pakistan conflict, PM Narendra Modi’s rhetoric has escalated.

RMN India Debt Report 2025 reveals that India’s public debt continues to rise, RMN News reached out to Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, MD of the IMF, seeking clarity on the IMF’s position regarding India’s terror allegations against Pakistan, Elon Musk has concluded his term as the chief of the Department of Government Efficiency, and a proposal advocates for the development of an India-Pakistan Conflict Dossier.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has issued new warnings for student visas, a report explains malicious legal action in Dwarka District Court of New Delhi, a new report by the UN Human Rights Office highlights the widespread suffering and abuse in Myanmar, and Left parties protest against “forced” demolition and eviction drives in Delhi.

An extortion crime case happened at Chinar CGHS in Delhi while the problem persists, a land pooling scheme in Punjab has ignited a political clash, the Centre has imposed a drastic cut in the open market borrowing limit for Punjab, and a fundamental overhaul is needed of government systems in India.

Among other news articles, you can read about stinking water and heaps of filthy garbage festering in close proximity to both schools and residential colonies in Delhi, a Helsinki event discusses the complex intersection of AI in the health sector and its implications for human rights, India’s net FDI dropped dramatically by 96.5% in FY25, a report explains corruption allegations against Indian judges, and internet users accuse the Aamir Khan film Sitaare Zameen Par of copying its plot from a Hollywood film.

