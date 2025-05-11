Marco Rubio Offers US Mediation Amidst Escalating India-Pakistan Conflict

India, under the Narendra Modi-led government, has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting terror activities within India.

By RMN News Service

Washington D.C. – As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following recent military actions and long-standing accusations, a key US diplomat has offered United States mediation to help de-escalate the situation.

According to a CNN report of May 10, Marco Rubio, Washington’s top diplomat who is the US Secretary of State, has spoken separately with his counterparts in both India and Pakistan, offering US mediation in the escalating conflict. This development comes as the confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours has intensified.

The recent heightening of tensions was sparked by a massacre of tourists last month in Indian-controlled Kashmir. In response, India launched “Operation Sindoor” on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, targeting what it described as “terrorist infrastructure” in both Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

On Saturday, the confrontation escalated further with Pakistan launching a military operation in retaliation to what it claimed were Indian strikes on its military bases overnight. India’s military stated it “effectively countered and responded” to Pakistan’s operation.

[ Can Trump Bridge the Divide? Assessing Trump’s Potential Role in India-Pakistan Tensions ]

India, under the Narendra Modi-led government, has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting terror activities within India. However, reports suggest that concrete evidence for these claims remains absent. International bodies, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), have not substantiated India’s claims of Pakistan currently supporting terrorism.

Pakistan was notably removed from the FATF’s Grey List in 2022, suggesting significant progress in countering terrorism financing and money laundering. The IMF recently approved a $1 billion bailout package for Pakistan in May 2025, indicating a level of confidence in the country’s economic stability that appears to contradict India’s narrative of a state sponsor of terror.

Critics argue that India’s branding of Pakistan as a “terrorist state” often relies on broad rhetoric rather than tangible proof and may serve a political agenda. Pakistan has proposed an independent investigation, possibly under UN auspices, into terror attacks within India, but this has been consistently rejected by the Modi administration.

[ India’s Terror Claims Against Pakistan Lack Evidence, Fuel Regional Tensions ]

The United States’ offer of mediation by Marco Rubio emerges against this complex backdrop of military escalation, unsubstantiated accusations, and international scrutiny of the claims. The international community is reportedly concerned about the potential for further conflict.

Historically, Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan control parts of Kashmir but both claim the territory in full, having fought three wars over it. The recent escalation and the offer of US mediation highlight the ongoing volatility in the region.