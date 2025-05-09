Delhi On High Alert Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

By RMN News Service

New Delhi: A high alert has been sounded in Delhi following ramped-up hostilities between India and Pakistan. Several border areas, including Jammu, have come under cross-border shelling. In response, the Delhi government has cancelled all city government employees’ leaves until further orders.

Vigilance across the national capital has been significantly increased. According to officials, vigilance has been heightened at malls, markets, metro stations, hotels, residential colonies, airports, and other crowded places. Security has been beefed up with additional forces, including paramilitary personnel, deployed at key installations.

According to an NDTV report of May 9, police officials have stated that police will remain alert and active, with intensified night patrols. Extra force will be deployed in every sensitive area. Special commissioners across all zones are reportedly holding meetings with deputy commissioners from all 15 districts. Deputy Commissioners are actively monitoring law and order in their areas and briefing their officers. Police sources indicate Delhi Police is ready to deal with any situation.

Specific measures include a thorough security inspection conducted by police at the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station, a vital public installation. During this visit, CISF personnel were briefed, and a coordination meeting was held. The station is secured by 41 operational CCTV cameras, with 7 male and 2 female CISF personnel deployed per shift for round-the-clock security.

Bomb Disposal Squads have carried out anti-sabotage checks at several locations, including malls, markets, hotels, and vital spots throughout districts to ensure public safety. These exercises aim to strengthen vigilance and preparedness against potential threats. Additionally, police checks across the city, particularly at bordering areas, have been ramped up, with all vehicles entering Delhi being checked.

At India Gate, the iconic war memorial, strollers were asked to leave, and traffic was regulated. Police made announcements requesting people to vacate the area.

Review meetings were held to check the preparedness of the health department and the disaster management apparatus. Officials in East Delhi are analysing quick response mechanisms and identifying gaps.

The heightened security comes amid an armed conflict. The Pakistani military reportedly attempted to target multiple cities last night, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. These attempts were foiled, and a Pakistani air defence system was reportedly destroyed in Lahore. Related news indicates a major military escalation by Pakistan and India’s response.