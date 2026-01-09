OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Health: A Physician-Backed AI Tool for Personalized Wellness Management

The development of ChatGPT Health involved close collaboration with over 260 physicians from 60 countries, who provided more than 600,000 pieces of feedback over a two-year period.

New Delhi | January 8, 2026

San Francisco, CA – In a move to empower users with better control over their personal health, OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Health, a specialized AI assistant designed to securely handle and analyze wellness data. Announced on January 7, 2026, the feature integrates directly into the ChatGPT platform, allowing individuals to consolidate scattered health information from various sources into a single, user-friendly interface.

ChatGPT Health connects to medical records and popular wellness apps such as Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, and Function, delivering tailored insights based on the user’s data. Among its capabilities are summarizing bloodwork results, tracking trends like cholesterol levels over time, recommending customized workout routines from wearable device data, comparing health insurance options informed by personal history, and even generating thoughtful questions for upcoming doctor visits. The tool emphasizes that it supports, but does not replace, professional medical advice and is not intended for diagnosing or treating conditions.

Privacy and security are at the forefront of the design. Health-related conversations and files are stored in an isolated memory space, separate from general ChatGPT chats. OpenAI has committed to not using these interactions to train its foundational models, implementing enhanced encryption, and giving users full control to review, delete, or manage permissions for connected third-party apps.

The rollout begins with early access for users on ChatGPT’s Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. Medical record integration is currently available only in the U.S. through a partnership with the b.well network, with broader expansion to all web and iOS users expected soon. However, the feature will not be available in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom at launch.