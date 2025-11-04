Panjab University Erupts in Protest Over Affidavit Controversy

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | November 3, 2025

Student unrest at Panjab University has intensified following the administration’s controversial demand for affidavits from protest participants, sparking fears of political targeting and suppression of dissent. The protests, which began over fee hikes and deteriorating campus conditions, have now evolved into a broader movement against what students describe as authoritarian tactics and regime-backed intimidation.

On November 3, RMN News reported that the university’s requirement for students to submit affidavits—declaring they would not engage in future protests—has been widely condemned as unconstitutional and coercive. Student leaders argue that this move violates their fundamental rights to free expression and peaceful assembly. The affidavits are reportedly being used to identify and penalize those who participated in earlier demonstrations, raising concerns about surveillance and political profiling.

Adding to the tension, protestors claim that the university administration is acting under pressure from the ruling regime, which they accuse of attempting to silence dissent on campuses nationwide. The crackdown at Panjab University is seen as part of a larger pattern of suppressing student activism, especially voices critical of government policies.

[ 🔊 ਪੰਜਾਬ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਲਫ਼ਨਾਮੇ ਦੇ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਤੇਜ਼: ਆਡੀਓ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਣ ]

The protests have drawn support from faculty members, civil society groups, and opposition politicians, who have called for an immediate withdrawal of the affidavit directive and a transparent inquiry into the administration’s actions. Demonstrators are demanding the restoration of democratic norms on campus, protection of student rights, and accountability from university officials.

Despite warnings of disciplinary action, students continue to occupy key areas of the campus, staging sit-ins and rallies. Organizers have vowed to sustain the agitation until their demands are met, emphasizing that the fight is not just about Panjab University but about preserving democratic spaces in educational institutions across India.

The situation remains volatile, with observers warning that further escalation could lead to national attention and wider mobilization among student bodies.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.