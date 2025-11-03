The Unrest: Artificial Intelligence for Developing Nations Report

By RMN News Service

We are pleased to announce the publication of the latest issue of THE UNREST news magazine, an editorial initiative of Raman Media Network (RMN). This RMN News Magazine focuses on economic and political upheavals in the world. The November 1-15, 2025 issue, edited by Rakesh Raman, contains critical reports on governance, technology, international relations, and the judiciary.

Key highlights in this issue include:

AI for Governance and Technology Developments: We feature a new research paper titled “A Strategic Framework for Implementing Artificial Intelligence in Public Governance: A 10-Step Roadmap for Developing Nations”. The issue also covers China’s “AI Plus” initiative, which is the nation’s comprehensive blueprint for AI development, aiming for an “intelligent civilisation”.

Additionally, readers can learn about Elon Musk’s xAI company introducing Grokipedia, an online encyclopedia powered by AI. Other AI-related content includes Aether 360’s AI-driven system designed to bridge the gap between environmental data and clinical records, an AI for Kids Picture Book designed to demystify complex concepts, and a rumor that the next James Bond mission will place the iconic spy in the crosshairs of Artificial Intelligence.

Political and Economic Unrest: The magazine details a significant strategic shift where the United States moved from pursuing diplomatic overtures to applying direct economic coercion against Moscow. We also carry an exposé on ‘Modani’ Corruption, detailing a covert $3.9 billion plan engineered by the Modi government to channel funds from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) into the debt-laden Adani Group. Coverage also includes Rahul Gandhi reiterating his charge of “vote chori,” accusing Modi and the BJP of subverting democracy and alleging elections were stolen in Maharashtra and Haryana. Intense public discontent is highlighted by thousands participating in the global “No Kings” protests challenging political systems.

Judicial Crisis and Rule of Law: Reports indicate that the global rule of law recession has accelerated, driven primarily by an expansion of authoritarian trends, reduced civic space, and weakening checks and balances, according to the WJP Rule of Law Index 2025. India’s judicial system is facing a crisis marked by a staggering backlog of over 53 million pending cases across all court levels, characterized in the India Judicial Research Report 2025 (IJRR 2025) as a “deeper administrative collapse”. The IJRR 2025 also alleges that the Indian judiciary is no longer fulfilling its constitutional role and is instead operating as a “compromised institution, plagued by inefficiency, opacity, and corruption”. This issue includes the full text of an appeal sent to the President of India regarding the proposed appointment of Justice Surya Kant as the Chief Justice of India. Despite multiple unresolved allegations and a public appeal for review, the Government of India formally announced the appointment of Justice Surya Kant as the next CJI.

Anti-Corruption and Security: The UN Anti-Corruption Conference (COSP11) is scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, from December 15 to 19, 2025. We report on a major corruption case where the CBI arrested Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar of Punjab Police in an eight lakh rupee bribery trap operation. Internationally, an INTERPOL-coordinated operation spanning 40 countries, known as HAECHI VI, successfully recovered USD 439 million, targeting seven types of cyber-enabled financial crimes. Furthermore, the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers approved a draft convention for an International Claims Commission to ensure justice for Ukraine.

Other notable coverage includes a court ruling expanding the scope of the stray dog menace case to a pan-India level, prohibiting the public feeding of stray dogs and instead ordering feeding zones, and ongoing reports that ICICI Bank continues to harass customers with redundant and unsolicited KYC messages despite public reminders.

The magazine is published by RMN News Service, which also offers the Pressed Reporter service to help persecuted journalists and the RMN Consumer Rights Network platform for consumers to raise their voices against unfair practices.

