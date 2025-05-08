Punjab, Rajasthan on High Alert Post India Strikes with Operation Sindoor

All schools in Punjab’s six border districts—Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran—are shut until further notice.

By RMN News Service

Chandigarh/Jaipur: The states of Punjab and Rajasthan, which share borders with Pakistan, have entered full alert mode following India’s precise missile strikes targeting nine terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes, conducted early Wednesday (May 7) under ‘Operation Sindoor‘, were a response to the Pahalgam terror attack two weeks prior, which resulted in 26 deaths.

Both states have implemented significant measures. The leaves of all police personnel in Punjab have been cancelled from May 7 due to “administrative reasons,” with further leave requiring competent authority approval in special cases. Similarly, the Rajasthan government has cancelled the leaves of all administrative and police officials stationed in border regions.

As a precautionary step amid the heightened tension, schools have been closed. All schools in Punjab’s six border districts—Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran—are shut until further notice. In Rajasthan, all government and private schools in the four border districts—Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer—have also been closed. Administrations in these four Rajasthan districts are preparing for potential emergency situations.

Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan, while Rajasthan shares approximately 1,070 km. Punjab leader Aman Arora emphasised the state government’s vital role during military tension, stating that all border districts are on high alert and public events have been cancelled. He added that Punjab Police is prepared as the second line of defence and is ready to join the army to counter any Pakistani attack.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma instructed officials to cancel police leaves due to the prevailing tension following ‘Operation Sindoor’. A review meeting involving Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and DGP U R Sahoo with divisional and district officials directed personnel to remain at their headquarters. Directives have also been issued to tighten security measures across Rajasthan.