Rahul Gandhi Intervenes in Ajit Pawar Crash Probe, Demands ‘Fair and Impartial’ Investigation

Rahul Gandhi’s social media-driven statements lack the concrete steps necessary to effectively challenge the current regime.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | March 13, 2026

NEW DELHI – Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has officially joined the surging demands for a rigorous investigation into the fatal plane crash of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, slamming authorities for failing to follow basic legal procedures.

During a meeting with NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on March 12, 2026, Gandhi called for a “fair, transparent, and impartial investigation” to determine the cause of the January 28 disaster. He pointedly noted that, despite the loss of a high-ranking state official, no FIR has been registered in connection with the crash of the Learjet 45XR. Gandhi’s intervention highlights what he describes as a disregard for the basic principles of law in the wake of the tragedy.

The Congress leader’s demands coincide with growing institutional skepticism regarding the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) inability to extract data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). Technical hurdles and the need for “specialized support” have fueled public suspicion that the device may have been tampered with before takeoff or intentionally damaged. These delays are being viewed through a lens of deep distrust, with critics drawing parallels to previous high-profile “mysterious” deaths.

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While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed claims of a political conspiracy as “fiction,” Gandhi’s call for transparency adds significant political weight to a movement already supported by Jay Pawar and Sanjay Raut. By focusing on the lack of a formal legal process, Gandhi seeks to challenge the government’s current “narrative management” of the incident.

However, Gandhi’s intervention has not been without its detractors, as some critics have labeled his response “weak”. These skeptics argue that his social media-driven statements lack the concrete steps necessary to effectively challenge the current regime. Despite these critiques, the demand for a fair probe continues to intensify as the government faces a widening crisis of public trust regarding the integrity of the investigation.