India Faces LPG Shortage as West Asia Conflict Disrupts Supplies

The crisis highlights India’s dependence on imported energy and the urgent need for resilient alternatives.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | March 12, 2026

NEW DELHI — India is confronting a growing crisis in household cooking fuel as the escalating conflict in West Asia disrupts global energy supply chains, triggering widespread LPG shortages and price spikes in several major cities.

Irregular deliveries have left consumers in Noida, Lucknow, Pune, and Bengaluru lining up at gas agencies, while some restaurants have been forced to trim menus or temporarily close. Domestic LPG cylinders have jumped Rs 60 in price, now costing around Rs 913 each, and commercial cylinders have risen by Rs 115. Panic buying has worsened the crunch, prompting the central government to appeal to citizens not to hoard and to assure that it is working to secure 100% domestic supply despite the international instability.

In response to the uncertainty and higher costs, many households are switching to electric induction cooktops. Traditional gas stoves are only about 55% efficient, with nearly half the heat lost to the air, whereas induction uses magnetic fields to heat pots directly, making it significantly more energy-efficient. For an average urban family cooking two to three hours a day, the switch can deliver monthly savings of Rs 180 to Rs 1,098, depending on local electricity rates. A study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis found that non-subsidised LPG is 37% more expensive than electric cooking over the long term.

However, induction is not a perfect fit for everyone. It requires special magnetic-base cookware and an initial investment of Rs 2,000–4,000 for the cooktop. In areas plagued by power cuts or where families rely on traditional methods such as making rotis or preparing tadka, LPG remains the preferred option.

Authorities have issued stern warnings against hoarding. Under the Gas Cylinders Rules, 2016, a domestic household may legally keep only two 14.2 kg cylinders at a time—one in use and one as a spare. Storing more is considered illegal hoarding under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and carries severe penalties, including imprisonment from three months to seven years, heavy fines, and seizure of excess cylinders. Distributors found facilitating black marketing risk losing their licences. Officials have indicated that inspections will be stepped up to prevent artificial shortages and ensure equitable access.

The crisis highlights India’s dependence on imported energy and the urgent need for resilient alternatives. While the government works to stabilise supplies, households are weighing the immediate convenience of LPG against the long-term efficiency and cost savings of induction—amid strict legal limits on stockpiling.