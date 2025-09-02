Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi: वोट चोर, गद्दी छोड़

The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

September 1-15, 2025

We are pleased to announce the publication of The Unrest magazine, September 1-15, 2025 issue, available today on our RMN News site. This issue, a magazine on economic and political upheavals in the world, delves into a range of critical global and national topics.

Among the main stories, we cover the widespread “वोट चोर, गद्दी छोड़” protest in India, where opposition MPs and activists accuse PM Modi and his BJP of “vote theft.” Rahul Gandhi has positioned himself as an investigative news reporter on this issue. We also examine the controversy surrounding PM Modi’s education, linking it to concerns about transparency and governance. Further allegations of vote manipulation extending to the Punjab Elections in 2027 are also discussed.

Internationally, this issue explores US President Trump’s demands for RICO Act charges against George Soros and Alexander Soros, alleging they are funding violent protests. We also cover Trump’s Nobel ambitions and peacemaker claims, including his assertion of having prevented a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, a claim subtly refuted by Indian officials. Relatedly, an American media report suggests that PM Modi’s refusal to support Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination may have significantly impacted relations between the two countries. The issue also features Trump hosting fast-moving talks aimed at a peace summit between Russian and Ukrainian leaders, with Ukrainian President Zelensky expressing readiness for bilateral talks with Putin.

Other significant topics include the proposed International Anti-Corruption Court, which aims to prosecute corrupt leaders but is currently stalled by bureaucrats, and a concern about the inconsistent application of the “Bail Is the Rule, Jail Is the Exception” principle by what are described as corrupt courts. We also highlight the recent CBI raids on industrialist Anil Ambani’s premises as part of an alleged bank fraud investigation.

In Delhi, we report on the alleged attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing and the pressing concern of increasing crimes in Delhi Housing Societies related to Floor Area Ratio (FAR) construction, for which corrupt RCS officials are responsible, and an appeal is issued to the people of India, especially the youth, urging them not to become blind followers of political parties or leaders, noting that most Indian political leaders are uneducated and uncivilized.

