Situation for Civilians in Myanmar Getting Worse: Volker Türk

The analysis details acts of extreme brutality, including beheadings, burnings, mutilations, executions, torture and the use of human shields.

Myanmar’s military ramped up violence against civilians last year to unprecedented levels, inflicting the heaviest civilian death toll since they launched their coup four years ago, the UN Human Rights Office reported today (January 31).

An analysis of the conflict throughout 2024 found that as the military’s grip on power eroded, it launched wave after wave of retaliatory airstrikes and artillery shelling on civilians and civilian populated areas, forced thousands of young people into military service, conducted arbitrary arrests and prosecutions, caused mass displacement, and denied access to humanitarians, even in the face of natural disasters.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), at least 6,231 civilians have been killed by the military, including 1,144 women and 709 children, over the past four years. In 2024, at least 1,824 people were killed, including 531 women and 248 children, sharply up from the previous peak of 1,639 verified deaths in 2023.

“After four years, it is deeply distressing to find that the situation on the ground for civilians is only getting worse by the day,” said UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk. “Even as the military’s power wanes, their atrocities and violence have expanded in scope and intensity,” he said, adding that the retaliatory nature of the attacks were designed to control, intimidate, and punish the population.

“This military-created human rights crisis has caused untold suffering through indiscriminate attacks against civilians, denial of humanitarian aid, and systematic violations of human rights.

“Without an immediate end to this brutality and accountability for the perpetrators, civilian casualties will continue to rise and the overall situation for civilians will inevitably continue to deteriorate.”

The analysis details acts of extreme brutality, including beheadings, burnings, mutilations, executions, torture and the use of human shields – all of which were carried out against civilians with absolute impunity. In many townships, soldiers attacked villages in the absence of active fighting, likely in retaliation for anti-military armed group advances in other areas.

Deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, schools, places of worship, healthcare facilities, IDP camps and public gatherings led to mass civilian casualties and displacement, and the interruption of essential services such as education and healthcare. Civilians also bore the brunt of communication shutdowns and extensive surveillance, hampering lifesaving and rescue operations.

Although not comparable to military violence in scale and scope, violence by anti-military armed groups in 2024 also caused protection concerns for civilians. The UN Human Rights Office received allegations of torture, extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, forced recruitment and other abuses committed by anti-military armed groups in areas under their control.

Türk said he was alarmed by the dramatic deterioration of the situation and grave protection risks in Rakhine State for all communities, including the Rohingya population.

“The Rohingya find themselves trapped between the warring Arakan Army and the military, with nowhere to turn for protection. They suffered throughout the year as their villages were burnt, and their youth were pressed into military service. Humanitarian assistance was cut off while they were forced repeatedly into displacement, fleeing in an effort to find any means of safety,” the High Commissioner said. He added that tens of thousands had sought refuge in Bangladesh and nearly 8,000 people since 2024 had attempted perilous sea travels to seek safety.

“As the Arakan Army has all but consolidated their control of Rakhine State, they must respect international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and protect all individuals within areas of their control,” said Türk.

Across Myanmar, nearly 20 million civilians are in need of humanitarian assistance. UN figures show that over 3.5 million people have been displaced, a third of whom are children, although data from civil society organizations suggest that the overall number may be more than double that.

A key driver of displacement in the past year was conscription and forced recruitment by the military of thousands of young people, including members of the Rohingya community, creating widespread fear. Tens of thousands of youths have gone into hiding or fled abroad, robbing the workforce of many aged between 18 and 35 and further aggravating the economic crisis.

Türk called on States with influence, particularly those in the region, to double down on bringing an end to the violence, to press for full and unhindered humanitarian assistance, to demand the release of all those detained on political grounds, to engage meaningfully with actors promoting democracy and human rights, and to ensure international protection for those fleeing the violence and persecution.

The High Commissioner added that ending impunity for the crimes committed also rests on the international community. He stressed that any sustainable political solution must be anchored in justice and accountability, to ensure that the people of Myanmar will never have to face the horrors they have endured for four years.

Courtesy: UN Human Rights Office