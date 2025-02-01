Delhi Women Dump Garbage Outside Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence

As the Delhi Assembly election is scheduled to take place on February 5, Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues are telling blatant lies to Delhi voters about the AAP government’s performance.

By Rakesh Raman

A group of women – led by a Member of Parliament (MP) Swati Maliwal in Delhi – dumped garbage outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal.

It was a part of protest against Kejriwal’s AAP government which has failed miserably in cleaning garbage which is spread on roads and near residential complexes of the city.

Ms. Maliwal – who herself belongs to Kejriwal’s AAP – said that the act of throwing garbage outside Kejriwal’s house is supposed to make him realize of his government’s carelessness which has turned entire Delhi into a colossal dustbin.

[ Video: दिल्ली की महिलाओं ने अरविंद केजरीवाल के घर के बाहर कूड़ा क्यों फेंका? ]

She also tweeted along with the video that with the help of Delhi Police, Kejriwal got her detained and an FIR is being registered against her as she tried to highlight the Kejriwal government’s failure in the city state.

A couple of months ago, Ms. Maliwal shared videos of poisonous water supply in Delhi. She collected and showed the samples of black and dirty yellow water which is being supplied in Delhi homes under Kejriwal’s government.

As the Delhi Assembly election is scheduled to take place on February 5, Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues are telling blatant lies to Delhi voters about the AAP government’s performance.

In fact, during the past 10 years of their rule in Delhi, Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues have completely destroyed Delhi. As a number of AAP politicians are accused in major cases of crime and corruption, they colluded with some influential lawyers and judges to get bails from courts and come out of jail.

A number of people in Delhi believe that Kejriwal and other AAP politicians – who are allegedly involved in multiple corruption scandals – cannot serve the citizens. Today, nearly 30 million people of Delhi are buried under rampant corruption, lethal pollution, a decayed school education system, and collapsed healthcare infrastructure.

While water scarcity continues in Delhi, people have to pay hefty charges for using the electricity which is not coming regularly to homes. Therefore, it is believed that it will be a catastrophic disaster for the people of Delhi if Kejriwal’s party wins again to form the government after the February election.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.