Smokescreen Research Report Reveals Election Frauds in India

The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

September 16-30, 2025

Raman Media Network has published The Unrest magazine, September 16-30, 2025 issue, which is available today on our RMN News site. This issue, a magazine on economic and political upheavals in the world, delves into a range of critical global and national topics.

In this issue, we delve into a new political research report titled Smokescreen, which reveals that electoral manipulation drives the dominance of the Modi-led BJP in India. We also cover a wave of political instability and public discontent sweeping across South Asia, marked by escalating protests in Nepal and upheaval in Indonesia.

You can read about President Trump hosting tech leaders for discussions on harnessing AI to propel the U.S. to the forefront of global innovation, and telecommunications regulators from across the globe endorsing new guidelines aimed at building digital ecosystems for national services. The magazine also covers the Delhi Liquor Scandal probe, including a Delhi court exempting Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia from appearing in a money laundering case.

The pervasive problems of broken roads, open manholes, and stagnant, contaminated water in Delhi are highlighted as symptoms of a deeper systemic failure that directly threatens public health and safety.

Internationally, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after being convicted of attempting a coup. The Council of Europe has released a critical new Guide aimed at limiting the use of criminal law to restrict freedom of expression across Europe. We explore how one-person startups are no longer dreams, with AI tools enabling individuals to achieve what once required entire companies.

President Trump has called upon the European Union to impose 100 percent tariffs on China and India as a strategy to intensify economic pressure on Putin. India has rejected observations made by Switzerland at the United Nations Human Rights Council regarding the treatment of minorities and freedom of expression. We also report on India formally demanding that Russia cease the recruitment of Indian nationals into its military.

Further technology news includes OpenAI founder Sam Altman being confronted by Tucker Carlson, who insisted that the death of former OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji was a murder. OpenAI has also implemented a significant update to its user privacy policy, actively monitoring ChatGPT conversations and reserving the right to share discussions deemed as imminent threats of violence with law enforcement agencies. We also examine the human rights situation in North Korea, which has significantly degraded, and their imposition of the death penalty for watching foreign films. The chasm between AI and AGI is also explored. London witnessed a massive ‘Unite the Kingdom‘ rally, led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, drawing up to 150,000 participants expressing strong anti-migrant sentiments.

The magazine also features “Raman’s Tech Tale Series – Knowledge Stories for Children,” an innovative storybook concept. The next chapter in the James Bond saga is steadily taking shape, with Denis Villeneuve at the helm and Sydney Sweeney in talks for a pivotal role. NATO allies are bolstering defenses, as Romania became the second NATO country to report a breach of its airspace by a Russian drone.

A cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 ignited a major controversy as Indian cricketers refused customary handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts. Additionally, the RMN Consumer Rights Network provides a platform for consumers to raise their voices against unfair practices.

👉 You can click here to read all issues of The Unrest magazine of RMN News.

👉 You can click here to download and read the September 16-30, 2025 issue of The Unrest magazine.

Rakesh Raman | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter (X)