The Unrest: Decline of the Indian Judiciary

The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

October 16-31, 2025

Raman Media Network (RMN) announces the publication of the latest issue of The Unrest news magazine, the October 16-31, 2025 issue (Issue 100225). The magazine, an editorial initiative of RMN, focuses on economic and political upheavals in the world and is available today on RMN News site.

This issue features an in-depth report on the Decline of the Indian Judiciary under the title “Law Flaw”. The issue covers the alarming findings unveiled by the India Judicial Research Report 2025 regarding corruption, inefficiency, and moral decline across the judicial system. Related topics include the corruption, criminal conspiracy, and cheating charges framed by a Delhi court against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

In terms of democracy and elections, the magazine highlights the call for Rahul Gandhi to escalate his campaign to save democracy in India. It also addresses the accusations of “Vote Chori” in Telangana against Congress, which surface while the party is accusing PM Modi and the BJP of election thefts involving electoral rolls manipulation and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering. The issue details the schedule for the Bihar Assembly election, which will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The Election Commission has defended its process for revising the Bihar voter list, announcing new reforms even as critics allege distraction from electoral manipulation.

The October 16-31, 2025 issue addresses the failing education system in India, drawing an undeniable line from the system’s severe negative outcomes to both individual students and the country’s economic health in the report “Job with Education: School Education Report 2025 to Make Students Employable”. There is also a suggestion that it is time to stop teaching yesterday’s lessons for tomorrow’s jobs, emphasizing that schools should prepare students to live, work, and succeed in the world.

Globally, we cover significant developments, including the announcement that Maria Corina Machado wins the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 for her struggle to achieve a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela. The magazine also covers the Shock Gaza Ceasefire, where US President Donald Trump acted as the central figure brokering the momentous deal after traditional diplomatic efforts had failed.

In business and technology news, OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has seen its valuation soar to $500 billion following a secondary share sale. However, the valuation is explained as being more about belief and the market’s placing a price tag on its potential performance rather than the cash it possesses. The issue further reports that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on Allies to continue strengthening their position in the digital world, addressing cyber threats.

Other notable stories include the historic conviction of Mr. Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, the ICC’s first conviction in the Situation in Darfur. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reported to be struggling to serve summons to Adani Group executives for alleged securities fraud and bribery.

The magazine is published by RMN News Service and is edited by Rakesh Raman. We also remind readers about other RMN initiatives, such as RMN Research Reports on Democracy, Judiciary, and Education, which are archived on Zenodo (developed under the European OpenAIRE program) and available on Academia.edu for research collaboration.

Additionally, RMN continues to lead in journalism with the launch of RMN News Audio Reports in English, Hindi, and Punjabi, and offers the RMN Consumer Rights Network platform for consumers to raise their voices against unfair practices.

