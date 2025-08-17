The Unrest: Ferocious Dogs Unleash Terror in Delhi

We are pleased to present the August 16-31, 2025 issue of THE UNREST, an editorial initiative of Raman Media Network (RMN). This edition, edited by Rakesh Raman, offers crucial insights into economic and political upheavals around the world.

In this issue, you will find comprehensive coverage on various pressing matters. We delve into the Supreme Court’s directive for the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, including Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, and the significant relief provided to Delhi and National Capital Region vehicle owners, as the Supreme Court stated no coercive action will be taken against diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.

The magazine highlights the outrage sparked by the Punjab government’s Land Pooling Policy among farmers and activists, which has been criticized as an assault on agricultural communities. We also report on the fierce political firestorm ignited by slum demolitions in Delhi, drawing strong condemnation from opposition parties.

Within the realm of legal and political developments, read about the challenges faced by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in serving summons to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani in a bribery case, and the Lok Sabha’s step towards the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma. The issue also covers the Supreme Court’s instruction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for transparency on the Bihar voter list, requiring the upload of names and reasons for deletion of 65 lakh individuals. Furthermore, we shed light on how criminals abuse the legal system in India, citing a case where a member of the builders’ mafia concealed facts and filed a false case.

On the technology and business front, discover Elon Musk’s escalated tensions with Apple, as he accuses the company of antitrust violations for promoting OpenAI’s ChatGPT application within its App Store. We also address the RMN Foundation’s alarms about YouTube’s excessive advertising practices, which are infringing on consumers’ rights to access information, and Bisleri’s continued evasion of public accountability regarding its water purity methods.

International affairs are also a key focus, with discussions on the prospect of a ceasefire without Ukraine, which has raised concerns in Kyiv and impacts Donald Trump’s ambitions of winning the Nobel Peace Prize. The magazine also details Germany’s commitment of $500 million in military aid for Ukraine.

Finally, the issue touches upon the dynamic political landscape in India, including Rahul Gandhi’s actions and protests, allegations of election fraud against Modi and the BJP, and the credibility crisis facing Bollywood due to pervasive paid reviews and manipulation.

👉 You can click here to read all issues of The Unrest magazine of RMN News.

👉 You can click here to download and read the August 16-31, 2025 issue of The Unrest magazine which is also given below.