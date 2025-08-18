PM Modi Delivers Independence Day Speech Amid Election Fraud Protests

Protesters claimed that Modi actually lost the election by a margin of 150,000 votes, underscoring their belief in rigged outcomes.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | August 15, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 79th Independence Day, delivering what critics described as rhetorical remarks while facing intensifying accusations of electoral fraud and widespread demonstrations across the country.

The speech came against the backdrop of the opposition’s escalating “Vote Chori” (Vote Theft) campaign, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has repeatedly branded Modi a “Vote Chor” for allegedly stealing elections through manipulative tactics.

Gandhi and other opposition figures claim that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victories in recent Lok Sabha and state elections via widespread fraud, including electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering, falsified voter rolls, and the announcement of bogus results.

Opposition parties further allege that the BJP employs bribes and threats to sway voters and destabilize non-BJP state governments by luring rival legislators to defect. They accuse the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to facilitate these irregularities, with Gandhi at the forefront of the multi-party effort to expose what they term systemic election theft.

In a notable symbolic act of defiance, a group in Varanasi—Modi’s parliamentary constituency—held a protest on August 13, 2025, declaring Congress chief Ajay Rai as the “real MP.” Protesters claimed that Modi actually lost the election by a margin of 150,000 votes, underscoring their belief in rigged outcomes.

Critics have gone further, labeling key institutions such as the Supreme Court and the ECI as “defunct” and unlikely to probe these fraud allegations, arguing that they lack the independence or will to hold the ruling party accountable.

Despite the unrest, Modi’s address focused on national themes, though specifics of his speech were overshadowed by the ongoing controversy. The protests and campaigns reflect deepening political divisions in India, with opposition leaders vowing to continue their fight against perceived democratic erosion.