PM Narendra Modi addressing the Nation on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in Delhi on August 15, 2018. Photo: PIB (file photo)
Asia Pacific Latest World 

PM Modi Delivers Independence Day Speech Amid Election Fraud Protests

RMN News , , , ,

PM Narendra Modi addressing the Nation on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in Delhi on August 15, 2018. Photo: PIB (file photo)
PM Narendra Modi addressing the Nation on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in Delhi on August 15, 2018. Photo: PIB (file photo)

PM Modi Delivers Independence Day Speech Amid Election Fraud Protests

Protesters claimed that Modi actually lost the election by a margin of 150,000 votes, underscoring their belief in rigged outcomes.

By Rakesh Raman
New Delhi | August 15, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 79th Independence Day, delivering what critics described as rhetorical remarks while facing intensifying accusations of electoral fraud and widespread demonstrations across the country.

The speech came against the backdrop of the opposition’s escalating “Vote Chori” (Vote Theft) campaign, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has repeatedly branded Modi a “Vote Chor” for allegedly stealing elections through manipulative tactics. 

Gandhi and other opposition figures claim that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victories in recent Lok Sabha and state elections via widespread fraud, including electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering, falsified voter rolls, and the announcement of bogus results.

Opposition parties further allege that the BJP employs bribes and threats to sway voters and destabilize non-BJP state governments by luring rival legislators to defect. They accuse the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to facilitate these irregularities, with Gandhi at the forefront of the multi-party effort to expose what they term systemic election theft.

RELATED RMN NEWS REPORTS

“Barking Dogs Seldom Bite”: Modi Remains Unfazed by Rahul Gandhi’s Election Fraud Allegations ]

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ Campaign: Repeating Past Patterns of Opposition Failure ]

[ 🔊 राहुल गांधी का ‘वोट चोरी’ अभियान: ऑडियो विश्लेषण ]

भारत की जहरीली राजनीतिक व्यवस्था तथा सुधार अभियान ]

In a notable symbolic act of defiance, a group in Varanasi—Modi’s parliamentary constituency—held a protest on August 13, 2025, declaring Congress chief Ajay Rai as the “real MP.” Protesters claimed that Modi actually lost the election by a margin of 150,000 votes, underscoring their belief in rigged outcomes.

Critics have gone further, labeling key institutions such as the Supreme Court and the ECI as “defunct” and unlikely to probe these fraud allegations, arguing that they lack the independence or will to hold the ruling party accountable.

Despite the unrest, Modi’s address focused on national themes, though specifics of his speech were overshadowed by the ongoing controversy. The protests and campaigns reflect deepening political divisions in India, with opposition leaders vowing to continue their fight against perceived democratic erosion.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

💛 Support Independent Journalism

If you find RMN News useful, please consider supporting us.

📖 Why Donate?

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the President of the United States Donald J. Trump. RMN News poll 2025 shows majority support Trump for Nobel Peace Prize bid over Kashmir effort. Photo courtesy: PIB / Twitter

India-U.S. Strengthen Ties with COMPACT Initiative

RMN News Comments Off on India-U.S. Strengthen Ties with COMPACT Initiative
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe, and the President of United States of America (USA), Mr. Donald Trump in a Trilateral Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India), on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, in Osaka, Japan. Photo: PIB (file photo)

Pollution and Garbage from India Hurting America: Donald Trump

RMN News Comments Off on Pollution and Garbage from India Hurting America: Donald Trump
West Bengal chief minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee (file photo)

“Unvaccinated” Modi Allowed to Enter USA: Mamata Banerjee 

RMN News Comments Off on “Unvaccinated” Modi Allowed to Enter USA: Mamata Banerjee 