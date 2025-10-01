The Unrest: Violent Protest for Statehood in Ladakh

The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

October 1-15, 2025

Raman Media Network has published The Unrest magazine, October 1-15, 2025 issue, available today on our RMN News site. This issue, a magazine on economic and political upheavals in the world, delves into a range of critical global and national topics.

In this issue, the cover story highlights the Gen Z Protest in India, detailing violent protests demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. These protests erupted in Leh leading to clashes, arson, and stone pelting.

In related Indian political coverage, the magazine reports that Umar Khalid was denied bail after he was arrested while leading peaceful protests against the autocratic Modi administration. His supporters claim he was detained under a fabricated case. The issue discusses the controversy surrounding alleged voter deletion fraud in former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi constituency, which has escalated.

Critics allege that a scheme for Bihar women is a Smokescreen designed to hide ongoing election manipulation, including EVM fraud and creating false voter rolls. The publication also addresses Modi’s false rhetoric regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, which “poisoned the minds” of uneducated Indian cricketers. The issue also features a discussion on illegal construction in Delhi, noting that this issue highlights a wider problem of corruption and lawlessness within cooperative group housing societies.

Globally, the magazine covers the major development that Benjamin Netanyahu’s flight to the US took an unusual detour because of the ICC arrest warrant and President Donald Trump suggests he is long overdue for a Nobel Peace Prize. The Russian Federation is experiencing an alarming escalation in repression aimed at silencing human rights defenders, lawyers, and anti-war activists. Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset is set to address geopolitical shifts impacting the international order. The magazine also highlights anti-corruption protests in the Philippines.

Regarding economic and technology developments, the issue details the World’s Biggest Borrowers, noting that national debt is a critical indicator of economic health and that some countries are borrowing at unprecedented levels in 2025. The US significantly overhauled its skilled foreign worker program with President Donald Trump signing a new proclamation introducing a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visa applications, a change intended to protect domestic employment. The issue provides guidance on 10 Manufacturing Areas for Indian SMBs while ITU, Google, and musician will.i.am have launched a joint initiative to bring artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics training to students across Africa.

However, domestic technological setbacks are also covered, including the finding that the Delhi High Court E-Filing Portal is still broken, illustrating that the promise of a paperless judiciary remains far from reality despite thousands of crores of rupees spent on digitization and e-courts projects. Coverage of Airtel Internet Outages tells a story of negligence, broken promises, and consumer exploitation. Furthermore, YouTube is accelerating its push into AI tools for creators even as it faces scrutiny over aggressive advertising practices and the secret use of AI to subtly alter videos without user consent.

Finally, the magazine notes that Actress Rani Mukerji secured the Best Actress National Film Award at the 71st National Film Awards for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The publication also promotes the political thriller novel “The Smokescreen,” which offers narrative depth, moral ambiguity, and human drama akin to cinematic masterpieces. The RMN Consumer Rights Network is also promoted as a platform for consumers to raise their voices against fraud, negligence, harassment, or other unfair practices by companies and service providers.

👉 You can click here to read all issues of The Unrest magazine of RMN News.

👉 You can click here to download and read the October 1-15, 2025 issue of The Unrest magazine.

