Download The Integrity Bulletin on Corruption News September 2025

September 2025

RMN News Service has released the September 2025 issue of The Integrity Bulletin.

This issue details significant developments in the fight against corruption globally and in India, starting with US President Donald Trump demanding that Democratic donor George Soros and his son, Alexander, face charges under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Domestically, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj and other locations in Delhi in connection with a money laundering investigation. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charges against industrialist Anil Ambani’s ADA Group and former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, alleging fraudulent transactions that caused a loss of ₹2,796 crore to Yes Bank.

This month also saw a Delhi court providing reprieve to former CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia by granting them exemption from appearance in a money laundering case, and a Delhi district court granting an interim injunction in favor of Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL) in a defamation suit, restricting journalists from publishing “unverified and allegedly defamatory content”.

Internationally, the issue covers a wave of political instability and intense public discontent sweeping across South Asia, marked by escalating protests in Nepal where violent demonstrations against corruption killed at least 72 people. We also report on thousands of protesters who took to the streets in the Philippine capital to express their outrage over a corruption scandal.

Finally, the issue offers a deep dive into DELHI’S ROADS – A PERILOUS LANDSCAPE OF NEGLECT, highlighting images that serve as a stark indictment of the corruption and apathy affecting the city’s infrastructure and the lives of its 30 million residents. Readers can also learn about the Clean House free editorial and advisory public service dedicated to empowering residents of Delhi to report corruption.

