RMN Poll: Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025?

This RMN Poll is not supposed to predict the election result, but it attempts to know the choice of people at the party level.

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – is running the RMN Poll: Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025?

Now all the major political parties have begun their campaigns for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election which is expected to take place in the first couple of months in 2025.

The main parties in the fray are: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. In the last Delhi Assembly election of 2020, the ruling AAP won 62 seats, BJP grabbed 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Assembly.

As Raman Media Network (RMN News Service) has been running a comprehensive editorial section on the Delhi election, it has launched a public opinion poll to know the voters’ preferences for the parties.

You can choose your option in the following poll. Select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the poll.

Party names are in alphabetical order.

Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025? Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Congress View Results

You can click here to visit the editorial section on the Delhi election.

