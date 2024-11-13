RMN Poll: Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025? Inset photo courtesy: AAP, BJP, Congress
Asia Pacific Latest World 

RMN Poll: Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025?

RMN News , , ,

RMN Poll: Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025? Inset photo courtesy: AAP, BJP, Congress
RMN Poll: Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025? Inset photo courtesy: AAP, BJP, Congress

RMN Poll: Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025?

This RMN Poll is not supposed to predict the election result, but it attempts to know the choice of people at the party level. 

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – is running the RMN Poll: Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025?

Now all the major political parties have begun their campaigns for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election which is expected to take place in the first couple of months in 2025.

The main parties in the fray are: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. In the last Delhi Assembly election of 2020, the ruling AAP won 62 seats, BJP grabbed 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Assembly.

As Raman Media Network (RMN News Service) has been running a comprehensive editorial section on the Delhi election, it has launched a public opinion poll to know the voters’ preferences for the parties.

This RMN Poll is not supposed to predict the election result, but it attempts to know the choice of people at the party level. 

You can choose your option in the following poll. Select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the poll.

Party names are in alphabetical order.

Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

You can click here to visit the editorial section on the Delhi election.

Contact

Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Congress Runs “Dilli Chalao” Campaign for the People of Delhi. Photo: Congress

Congress Runs “Dilli Chalao” Campaign for the People of Delhi

RMN News Comments Off on Congress Runs “Dilli Chalao” Campaign for the People of Delhi
The US Congressional Delegation calls on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on February 21, 2017.

Narendra Modi Urges U.S. to Hire Skilled Indian Workers

RMN News Comments Off on Narendra Modi Urges U.S. to Hire Skilled Indian Workers
Heavy police force deployed to crush protests against PM Modi's government in India. (file photo)

Directionless Protests in India Cannot Remove Modi and Shah

RMN News Comments Off on Directionless Protests in India Cannot Remove Modi and Shah