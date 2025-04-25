Youth Invited to Build ‘Democracy’s Firewall’ at Council of Europe Hackathon in Strasbourg

By RMN News Service

STRASBOURG, EUROPE – The Council of Europe is addressing the growing challenge of online manipulation and disinformation by inviting young innovators from across Europe to participate in the Democracy’s Firewall Hackathon.

Hosted in Strasbourg, the political and symbolic heart of European democracy and home to the Council of Europe, this initiative aims to empower youth to develop tools and strategies to combat digital threats and protect democratic values online.

Disinformation, alongside fake news and deepfakes, is described as a digital epidemic threatening to undermine trust, dialogue, and democratic institutions. The hackathon serves as a platform for purpose-driven collaboration, allowing young people to turn their ideas into real-world influence.

The event is specifically designed for individuals aged 18–30. Applications are encouraged from developers, designers, policy thinkers, campaigners, and creatives who are passionate about digital democracy, civic tech, and online freedom of expression. Multidisciplinary teams of up to 5 people are encouraged to apply, recognising the value of diverse skills from coding to crafting narratives or building strategy for digital civic innovation.

Participants will work towards creating a functional prototype or concept that can potentially be developed further and shared across Europe. The goal is to tackle online threats to democracy, which include misinformation, hate speech, algorithmic bias, and digital exclusion. Teams might develop solutions such as AI-powered fact-checking tools, interactive campaigns for digital literacy, open-source platforms for civic participation, or innovative methods to foster inclusive and informed online debate.

Beyond the opportunity to contribute to safeguarding democracy, participants stand to gain significantly. A €3,000 prize is offered for the best project. They will also receive mentorship from leading experts in democracy, digital rights, and innovation. Furthermore, the hackathon provides a chance to showcase solutions to international institutions and civic networks, offering a meaningful experience in the field.

The future of democracy is increasingly digital, shaped by those committed to protecting it. If you believe in open, informed, and inclusive societies and are ready to build tools to defend them, this hackathon is presented as an opportunity to help build Democracy’s Firewall.

Key dates for interested applicants are:

Application Deadline: 28 May 2025

28 May 2025 Hackathon Dates: June 2025 (final schedule coming soon)

Interested individuals and teams can apply at democracysfirewall.com.