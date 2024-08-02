क्या ईडी ED छापेमारी कर राहुल गांधी को गिरफ्तार करेगी?
क्या ईडी ED छापेमारी कर राहुल गांधी को गिरफ्तार करेगी?
जैसा कि कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया है कि प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) उनके खिलाफ छापेमारी की योजना बना रहा है, यह वीडियो उस मामले की व्याख्या करता है जिसमें राहुल गांधी और उनकी मां सोनिया गांधी कथित रूप से शामिल हैं। हालांकि राहुल गांधी ने इसका जिक्र नहीं किया है, लेकिन यह नेशनल हेराल्ड भ्रष्टाचार का मामला हो सकता है जिसमें दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने हाल ही में आरोपी कांग्रेस नेताओं और याचिकाकर्ता से अपना लिखित जवाब दाखिल करने को कहा है. संबंधित लिंक नीचे दिए गए हैं।
Will ED Raid and Arrest Rahul Gandhi?
As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tweeted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning a raid against him, this video explains the case in which Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are allegedly involved. Although Rahul Gandhi has not mentioned, it could be the National Herald corruption case in which Delhi High Court has recently asked the accused Congress leaders and the petitioner to file their written replies. Related links are given below.
[ VIDEO: क्या ईडी ED छापेमारी कर राहुल गांधी को गिरफ्तार करेगी? ]
Inset Photo: Congress
