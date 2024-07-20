Arvind Kejriwal Telling Lies About His Health to Deceptively Get Bail from Court

This insignificant weight loss is because of Kejriwal’s mischievous behaviour of discarding his food so that he could deceive the court judges for bail.

By Rakesh Raman

As usual, the jailed Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is telling lies – now about his health. While all his tricks to get bail have failed, he is trying to hoodwink the courts by misreporting his health status so that he can get bail on health grounds.

To shatter Kejriwal’s false claims that his health is deteriorating in jail, Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) V. K. Saxena issued a formal communique that Kejriwal is deliberately avoiding proper food so that he loses weight and becomes weaker.

The LG letter reported today (July 20) reveals that Kejriwal has lost just 2 kg in the past couple of months as he came back to jail on June 2 after enjoying an interim bail. This insignificant weight loss is because of Kejriwal’s mischievous behaviour of discarding his food so that he could deceive the court judges for bail.

However, Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues have been telling blatant lies to say that he has lost 8 kg of weight during this period. The dishonest AAP leaders are also spreading falsehood that because of his weight loss he can suffer from multiple ailments and die in jail.

In the month of May also, Delhi’s Tihar jail – where Kejriwal has been imprisoned for the past 4 months in Delhi liquor policy scam case – issued a formal weight record of Kejriwal to assert that he has hardly lost any weight.

Since there is ample evidence to show Kejriwal’s criminal involvement in the massive liquor mafia case, courts are not granting bail to Kejriwal. Therefore, dishonest AAP politicians, Kejriwal’s wife, and his crooked lawyers are making several irrelevant excuses to get him released from jail.

Besides corruption in liquor policy case, it is alleged that Kejriwal has squandered public money in excess of Rs. 45 crore to renovate his house. In September last year, the CBI launched a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction and renovation of Kejriwal’s house.

Earlier, Kejriwal’s colleague Sanjay Singh – who was also in Tihar jail for his alleged involvement in the liquor mafia case – was granted bail on April 2 when the ED did not object to his bail.

The ED believes that Kejriwal is the kingpin in the Delhi liquor mafia case and immediately after Kejriwal’s imprisonment, the ED facilitated Sanjay Singh’s release on bail.

So, there is a possibility that Sanjay Singh has turned approver and on the basis of crucial information provided secretly by him, the ED could collect substantial evidence to arrest and incarcerate Kejriwal.

Moreover, reports suggest that the ED dragnet will soon extend to more AAP leaders including Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak. Some of these names are already in the files of the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Now Kejriwal and two more AAP leaders – including Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain – are in jail for alleged money laundering and corruption crimes.

Also, on April 2, the ED accused AAP leaders of bribery and corruption in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) scam, claiming that AAP used the corruption money as election funds. And, in May, Delhi LG V. K. Saxena ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate Kejriwal’s links with terror outfits.

Since a number of AAP politicians in Punjab and Delhi are allegedly involved in a series of financial crimes, in May 2024, the ED named the entire Aam Aadmi Party as accused in the liquor scam.

Now to mislead the public, Kejriwal, his wife, and AAP politicians are falsely blaming PM Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Kejriwal’s imprisonment.

While courts believe that Kejriwal has a distinct role in Delhi liquor scandal and other crimes, the dishonest AAP leaders are holding protests against Modi and BJP with the help of unknown people who are believed to be hired for protests.

Moreover, it appears that Kejriwal is also paying crores of rupees of public money to some greedy lawyers who try to protect him and other AAP leaders unscrupulously in courts.

The bail cases of Kejriwal or other AAP leaders are listed so frequently in Indian courts that it appears that all the courts are working only to decide AAP cases and the bails for the party’s leaders.

Since Kejriwal is not supposed to spend public money to defend AAP corruption cases, it is a form of corruption that Kejriwal commits in collusion with dishonest lawyers – particularly who belong to the Congress party.

In May 2024, I filed an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to know the amount of money being paid for legal services to protect Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in courts. I have not yet received the response.

With their apparent involvement in a number of crime and corruption cases, it will be a travesty of justice if Kejriwal or any of his jailed AAP colleagues are released on bail for the next few years.

In fact, if the courts and investigating agencies probe all the cases diligently, it is possible that Kejriwal and many other AAP leaders will have to spend their remaining lives in jail.

In an ongoing RMN Poll, 80% people say that Kejriwal should resign from the CM position as he has been jailed. But Kejriwal has not yet resigned.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also been publishing The Integrity Bulletin news magazine since 2018 to cover local and international corruption issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption in the world.

In order to inform the Indian citizens and the global community about the extent of corruption in India, he compiled and released in October 2023 a comprehensive research report “India Corruption Research Report 2023 (ICRR 2023)”. It is the second annual report on corruption in India while the first report ICRR 2022 was released in October 2022.

He runs a community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness.