Research Project on Corruption in India Launched for 2024

INTRODUCTION

While India is already perceived to be one of the most corrupt countries in the world, bureaucratic and political corruption is still increasing dramatically in the country. However, the central and state governments do not have any reliable information on the extent of corruption.

This research project – being carried out by the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation – aims to compile a comprehensive report – under the title India Corruption Research Report 2024 (ICRR 2024) – on diverse aspects of corruption in India.

The findings of the report will help the central as well as state governments in the country make actionable strategies to combat corruption. The report will also be equally useful for other stakeholders including businesses, political parties, and international organizations.

The report ICRR 2024 will be the third annual report which will be published by the RMN Foundation – which is the humanitarian initiative of RMN (Raman Media Network) News Service.

The first report ICRR 2022 was released in October 2022 and the second report ICRR 2023 was released in October 2023.

STAKEHOLDERS AND OBJECTIVES

The report will strengthen the anti-corruption efforts of the government agencies such as the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), anti-corruption authority Lokpal, anti-corruption ombudsman organizations Lokayukta in different Indian states, the anti-corruption wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and other departments run by traditional bureaucrats.

The report will provide necessary inputs to the business community including industry associations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and foreign business associations that operate in India.

In its international coverage, the report will enable the global anti-corruption organizations particularly under the UN umbrella and international lawmakers to understand the reasons and scope of corruption in India. It will help them strategize their relationship with India in order to focus on the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

REPORT TITLE: India Corruption Research Report 2024 (ICRR 2024)

RESEARCH REPORT COMPONENTS Evolving Corruption Definition and Scope Findings from a Primary Perception Survey Corruption Data from Secondary Sources Corruption Laws and Limitations Anti-Corruption Agencies and Functions Government-to-Citizen Interfaces Role of Technology to Combat Corruption Interviews with Corporate Executives Corruption Case Studies Grand Corruption Cases and Trends Learnings from Global Cases and Trends Findings of the Report

SUPPORT THE PROJECT

People and organizations from all over the world are invited to join hands with RMN Foundation as donors, volunteers, and partners for the ICRR 2024 project and other humanitarian activities for diverse communities.

The ICRR 2024 concept note is given below. You can also click here to download and study the concept note.

