The Integrity Bulletin Launched to Cover Corruption Issues

Say No to Corruption: The Integrity Bulletin

“Corruption robs schools, hospitals, and others of vitally needed funds. It rots institutions, as public officials enrich themselves or turn a blind eye to criminality. It deprives people of their rights, drives away foreign investment, and despoils the environment,” says UN Secretary General António Guterres.

The humanitarian organization RMN Foundation is publishing the The Integrity Bulletin magazine. The monthly news magazine covers local and international corruption news and issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption.

In the latest September 2023 issue of The Integrity Bulletin, you can read about an ongoing judicial corruption case in Delhi. As I am a victim in this case, I have been informed with a sketchy letter that the Vigilance Committee judges of Delhi High Court have closed this case after recording my statement. Since I am not satisfied with this arbitrary decision, I have decided to take this case to the Chief Justice of India at the Supreme Court.

As corruption measurement is important to tackle corruption, the first global conference on corruption measurement was held at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Vienna, the Punjab Government of chief minister Bhagwant Mann has banned strikes by government officials to deal with corruption, 10 steps are suggested to combat bureaucratic and political corruption, read how corrupt officials mishandle PGMS of Delhi Government to harass citizens.

Among other stories, you can read that a number of foreign media reports have covered the alleged financial crimes of Adani Group while these reports allege that PM Modi has links with Adani, in an ongoing Perception Survey for 2023 Corruption Research Project in India, 89% people say that India is a corrupt country and 97% believe that there is a criminal nexus between business oligarchs and top politicians in India, and despite repeated reminders from DoPT, the Cabinet Secretariat is not taking action against IAS officers who are facing corruption allegations.

You can click here to download the magazine and share it with your colleagues so that they could support this anti-corruption activity.

Download Latest Issues of The Integrity Bulletin September 2023

