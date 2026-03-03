New Issue of ‘The Unrest’ Reveals India’s AI Identity Crisis

The Unrest is an open-access publication produced by RMN News Service and is permanently archived on Zenodo, the European open research platform operated by CERN.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | March 2, 2026

NEW DELHI — RMN News Service has released the March 1-15, 2026, issue of The Unrest, its fortnightly magazine designed to serve as a “global pulse monitor” for technological, economic, and political shifts. The latest edition prominently explores artificial intelligence (AI) development – particularly India’s AI identity crisis following the India AI Impact Summit attended by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Prime Minister Modi.

It covers the federal ban on Anthropic in the United States and allegations that Chinese tech companies are using fraudulent accounts to steal AI model capabilities. Additional reports highlight the development of an AI Factory project in Australia, the release of an imaginative AI picture book for young readers, and the use of a new controlled AI-assisted production workflow for the Robojit Universe. Furthermore, the magazine examines how traditional media organizations are turning to AI to reduce costs while facing uncertainty and layoffs.

In political news, Rahul Gandhi claims that Prime Minister Modi has compromised national interests through a secretive trade deal with the United States. The publication also analyzes the terminal strategic juncture of Punjab’s economic crisis and its rising public debt ahead of the 2027 elections. Other stories include international demands from cricket captains and UN officials for the release of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and an examination of PM Modi’s use of radio programs to control public narratives. Analysts also discuss the strategic hibernation of Rahul Gandhi and the crisis of Indian dissent.

The business section features the ongoing dispute at Warner Bros. Discovery as a rival bid from Paramount Skydance challenges existing merger agreements with Netflix. The issue also details the financial struggles of the news industry as print models weaken and major outlets face significant layoffs.

In the entertainment world, the Astraea political thriller film project explores institutional capture and democratic erosion. The Robojit Universe has entered its cinematic prototype phase with new milestones in bilateral ensemble stability.

The legal section reports on a Supreme Court order to ban a Class 8 textbook because it contained a section discussing corruption in the Indian judiciary. It also covers the landmark acquittal of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia which dismantled a narrative of corruption in the Delhi excise policy case. Investigations are highlighted regarding the Baramati plane crash and corruption within Delhi’s residential housing sector, specifically involving the Him Hit and Chinar societies. The Clean House community court continues to document and report on the crime and corruption prevalent in these housing societies.

