Australia Implements Pioneering Ban on Social Media for Those Under 16 After Age Verification Breakthrough

RMN News Service

New Delhi | December 4, 2025 – In a landmark effort to shield young people from online risks, Australia is rolling out the world’s first nationwide prohibition on social media access for individuals under 16. The measure, designed to mitigate the negative impacts of digital platforms on children, officially launches on December 10.

Ahead of the formal rollout, tech giant Meta has proactively begun deactivating accounts of Australian users aged 13 to 15 across its key services: Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. Notifications were sent to affected users, with account closures starting December 4. This initiative is projected to affect around 150,000 Facebook profiles and 350,000 Instagram accounts. Access to Threads, a platform akin to X, is tied to an Instagram account.

The new regulations extend to a wide array of popular apps and sites, encompassing YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, Kick, and Twitch.

Strict Enforcement Measures and Fines

The legislation places the onus on platform operators—like Snapchat, Instagram, and X—to ensure compliance with the age restriction. Failure to implement “reasonable steps” to block under-16s from creating or maintaining accounts could result in hefty fines, up to A$49.5 million (approximately US$33 million or £25 million), or A$50 million (about $32 million).

This policy follows a government-supported trial on age assurance technologies, which demonstrated that verifying users’ ages is feasible without major hurdles. The Age Assurance Technology Trial concluded that there are “no significant technological barriers” to incorporating secure age checks into current systems.

During the evaluation, various approaches were tested, such as facial recognition scans, analyzing user behavior to estimate age, standard verification processes, and enhanced parental oversight. The trial also considered potential workarounds that teens might attempt, although no one-size-fits-all method emerged. More than 50 companies, including Apple and Google—the leaders in mobile OS development—participated. This outcome poses challenges for social media firms like Meta, TikTok, and Snap, which had previously doubted the effectiveness of age verification tech and lobbied against the bill.

Safeguarding Youth from Digital Dangers

Earlier this year, the Australian authorities initiated a comprehensive review to assess the need for such restrictions, focusing on the detrimental effects of social media on minors. The findings revealed that 96% of children between 10 and 15 in Australia engage with social media.

Key insights from the study underscored widespread risks:

– Seventy percent of 10- to 15-year-olds encountered harmful content, including promotions of suicide, eating disorders, misogyny, and violence.

– Over half reported incidents of cyberbullying.

– One in seven experienced behaviors indicative of grooming by adults or older peers.

Australia’s bold step forward may inspire similar actions globally, providing a model for other countries grappling with online child safety issues. Nonetheless, opponents argue that the ban could marginalize vulnerable youth who use these platforms for social support or drive them to unregulated online spaces.