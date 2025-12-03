India’s Smartphone Mandate: State-Run Security App Required on All New Devices Amid Privacy Backlash

As India pushes forward with this cybersecurity enhancement, the tension between national security and individual rights continues to unfold, with stakeholders watching closely for potential revisions or legal challenges.

RMN News Service

December 3, 2025

New Delhi, India — In a bold step to bolster national cybersecurity, the Indian government has decreed that every new smartphone sold in the country must include a pre-installed government-developed app called Sanchar Saathi. The directive, released by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) last week and announced publicly this week, gives manufacturers just 90 days to implement the change, impacting a massive market of over 1.2 billion mobile users. Bolstering Security Against Fraud and Theft

The Sanchar Saathi app, introduced earlier this year in January, serves as a tool for users to verify their device’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), report missing or stolen phones, and identify potential fraudulent communications.

According to the DoT, this measure is crucial for combating the risks posed by fake or altered IMEI numbers, which threaten telecommunications security. It also addresses problems in India’s thriving used-phone market, where buyers risk unknowingly acquiring blacklisted or stolen devices, potentially exposing them to legal troubles and financial harm.

Officials highlight the app’s track record, noting it has aided in recovering more than 700,000 lost devices so far, with 50,000 reclaimed in October alone. The order stipulates that the app must appear prominently during initial device setup and that its core features remain fully operational without any option for disabling or limiting them. Additionally, companies are encouraged to roll out the app via updates for unsold inventory already produced, and they must submit detailed compliance updates within 120 days. Mounting Concerns Over Privacy and Data Access

Despite the government’s focus on protection, the policy has ignited fierce debate among digital rights advocates and experts, who argue it infringes on personal privacy. Critics are alarmed by the app’s extensive access rights, which encompass managing calls, sending texts, viewing call and message histories, and even tapping into photos, files, and the device’s camera.

In response to the outcry, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to social media platform X to defend the initiative, describing it as “entirely voluntary and user-driven.” He assured that individuals could remove the app at will. However, this statement has drawn scrutiny, as it appears to contradict the mandate’s explicit ban on restricting or deactivating the app’s functions. Hurdles for Global Manufacturers

The requirement poses significant logistical and policy dilemmas for smartphone producers, clashing with standard practices at firms like Apple, which generally bar the forced installation of external apps prior to sale—exceptions being made only in select markets such as China and Russia. Android devices dominate India’s landscape, but Apple’s iOS holds about 4.5% of the roughly 735 million smartphones in circulation as of mid-2025.

Reports indicate that Apple is poised to challenge the order, intending to raise objections directly with Indian authorities. This echoes a recent move in Russia, where a comparable law mandating a state-approved messaging app on all new devices has similarly fueled worries about surveillance and data privacy.