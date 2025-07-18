Caribbean Leaders Unite to Combat Corruption, Eyeing Billions in Recovered Funds

By RMN News Service

July 17, 2025

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA – Commonwealth Caribbean nations are intensifying their collective efforts against corruption, a pervasive issue estimated to cost countries globally between 2–5% of GDP. For Caribbean nations specifically, this financial drain could translate to a staggering $1.5–$4 billion USD annually in lost funds.

This critical commitment was a unanimous focus among over 100 representatives from governments and organizations gathered at the 11th Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies held recently in St. Lucia.

The conference highlighted a strong front in tackling systemic corruption, with participants sharing regional solutions and global best practices. Agosta Degazon, Cabinet Secretary of Saint Lucia, underscored the imperative for implementing international treaties, establishing integrity commissions, and fostering a crucial cultural shift towards integrity. The technical work of the Commonwealth Secretariat in good governance, justice, and the rule of law was also emphasized.

Significant progress has been made, including Caribbean heads of anti-corruption agencies endorsing measures to enhance collaboration, improve integrity commissions, and strengthen preventative mechanisms under the Commonwealth Caribbean Anti-Corruption Initiatives. Furthermore, several Caribbean nations, including Commonwealth countries, have launched a regional platform to accelerate the implementation of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), focusing on legal frameworks, transparency in public procurement, whistleblower protection, and prosecution of corruption.

Dr. Roger Koranteng, Head of Public Sector Governance at the Commonwealth Secretariat, delivered a powerful message at the conference, stating, “Corruption is not just an ethical lapse—it is an economic burden, a social injustice, and a barrier to sustainable development.” He further elaborated that corruption “erodes trust in institutions, weakens economic opportunities, and disproportionately affects the most vulnerable among us”. Dr. Koranteng urged, “We must strengthen institutions that uphold justice, educate our youth on ethical leadership, and foster policies that deter wrongdoing. Most importantly, we must cultivate a culture where integrity is not just expected but demanded”.

Dr. Luis Franceschi, Commonwealth Assistant Secretary-General, also addressed the conference, noting the democratic benefits of anti-corruption efforts. He expressed pride in the fact that “the Corruption Perception Index across the Commonwealth Caribbean continues to reflect a steady and encouraging rise in transparency, integrity, and public accountability”. Dr. Franceschi attributed this positive trend to the “tireless efforts, principled leadership, and unwavering commitment” of those present, stating their dedication is “reshaping institutions but inspiring a new standard of governance across our region”.

These ongoing initiatives are designed to establish stronger legal and institutional frameworks, promote transparency, and encourage regional cooperation in the fight against corruption, recognizing that failure to do so will continue to impose a significant economic toll on economies. The Commonwealth Secretariat actively supports these efforts by sharing best practices, providing training, and conducting policy research to help governments, judges, police, and other public institutions tackle systemic corruption.