Delhi Journalist Demands Action Against 10 IAS Officers in Massive Corruption Scandal

By RMN News Service

New Delhi, India – July 6, 2025: Rakesh Raman, a national award-winning journalist and anti-corruption activist, has intensified his campaign against corruption, urging top Indian authorities to take immediate punitive action against 10 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers implicated in the “Widehouse Corruption Scandal.”

In a series of urgent communications dated July 3, 2025, Raman pressed the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Cabinet Secretariat, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Lokpal of India, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to suspend and prosecute the accused officers.

The scandal, described as a “citywide construction-cum-corruption scandal including environment crime,” allegedly involves local criminals, corrupt politicians, complicit police officials, dishonest judiciary members, and the builders’ mafia. Raman claims it deprives hundreds of thousands of Delhi residents of their right to a clean, pollution-free environment. He also alleges personal harm, stating his house was “broken with lethal construction” due to the scheme.

Despite repeated directives from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for investigation and assurances from the Cabinet Secretariat that the case is “under process,” no action has been taken against the officers for years. Raman warns that unchecked corruption among government officials could spread “like a pandemic disease,” keeping India among underdeveloped nations. He cites Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024, which ranks India 96th globally with a score of 38 out of 100, signaling rising corruption and labeling India a “non-democratic nation” with worse corruption than China.

As part of his Clean House initiative, Raman empowers Delhi residents to report corruption and civic mismanagement. He founded the RMN Foundation and published the “India Corruption Research Report 2024” (ICRR 2024), advocating for the suspension of serving accused officers and prosecution of all involved, including retirees, to restore India’s global image and curb corruption’s spread.

