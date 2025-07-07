Elon Musk. Photo: The White House
Americas Latest World 

Elon Musk Launches ‘America Party’ After Clash with Trump Over Controversial Bill

RMN News , , ,

Elon Musk. Photo: The White House
Elon Musk. Photo: The White House

Elon Musk Launches ‘America Party’ After Clash with Trump Over Controversial Bill

The America Party’s formation marks a bold new chapter in Musk’s influence on American politics, with the tech mogul leveraging his platform and public support to reshape the political landscape.

By RMN News Service
July 6, 2025

Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced the formation of a new political party, the “America Party,” on Saturday, July 5, 2025, following a public feud with President Donald Trump. 

The move comes just a day after Trump signed the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” a sweeping legislative package that Musk fiercely opposed, calling it “debt slavery” due to its projected $3.4 trillion addition to the national deficit over the next decade.

Musk, once a major donor to Trump’s 2024 campaign, declared the party’s mission as “to give you back your freedom” and tackle governmental waste and corruption. 

Criticizing America’s “one-party system,” Musk argued that the dominance of Republicans and Democrats is “bankrupting our country with waste & graft.”

RELATED RMN NEWS REPORTS

Peacemaker Trump: The Unrest Magazine of RMN News ]

Can President Donald Trump Win the Nobel Peace Prize for Resolving the Kashmir Dispute? ]

The decision to launch the America Party was spurred by a poll Musk conducted on his social media platform, X, during Independence Day celebrations on July 4. The poll asked, “Should we create the America Party?” with 65.4% of respondents voting “Yes” and 34.6% voting “No,” signaling strong public support for a new political alternative.

Tensions between Musk and Trump escalated after Musk publicly condemned Republican lawmakers for supporting the bill despite their fiscal restraint promises. In response, Trump threatened to cut federal funding to Musk’s companies and even suggested deporting the South African-born US citizen. This rift appears to have cemented Musk’s resolve to challenge the two-party system.

The America Party’s formation marks a bold new chapter in Musk’s influence on American politics, with the tech mogul leveraging his platform and public support to reshape the political landscape.

👉 You can click here to read detailed story on the America Party.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism. Scan the following QR Code to Donate.

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 15 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin (file photo)

Friends Forever: Trump-Putin Ties Get Stronger

RMN News Comments Off on Friends Forever: Trump-Putin Ties Get Stronger
U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: White House (file photo)

Trump Obstructed Justice. Need to Impeach Trump

RMN News Comments Off on Trump Obstructed Justice. Need to Impeach Trump
Office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, which is among the most corrupt departments of India. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service

Report Corruption in Delhi Housing Societies to Clean House

RMN News Comments Off on Report Corruption in Delhi Housing Societies to Clean House