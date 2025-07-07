Elon Musk Launches ‘America Party’ After Clash with Trump Over Controversial Bill

The America Party’s formation marks a bold new chapter in Musk’s influence on American politics, with the tech mogul leveraging his platform and public support to reshape the political landscape.

By RMN News Service

July 6, 2025

Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced the formation of a new political party, the “America Party,” on Saturday, July 5, 2025, following a public feud with President Donald Trump.

The move comes just a day after Trump signed the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” a sweeping legislative package that Musk fiercely opposed, calling it “debt slavery” due to its projected $3.4 trillion addition to the national deficit over the next decade.

Musk, once a major donor to Trump’s 2024 campaign, declared the party’s mission as “to give you back your freedom” and tackle governmental waste and corruption.

Criticizing America’s “one-party system,” Musk argued that the dominance of Republicans and Democrats is “bankrupting our country with waste & graft.”

The decision to launch the America Party was spurred by a poll Musk conducted on his social media platform, X, during Independence Day celebrations on July 4. The poll asked, “Should we create the America Party?” with 65.4% of respondents voting “Yes” and 34.6% voting “No,” signaling strong public support for a new political alternative.

Tensions between Musk and Trump escalated after Musk publicly condemned Republican lawmakers for supporting the bill despite their fiscal restraint promises. In response, Trump threatened to cut federal funding to Musk’s companies and even suggested deporting the South African-born US citizen. This rift appears to have cemented Musk’s resolve to challenge the two-party system.

