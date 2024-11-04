FIFA and UNODC Launch Programme to Remove Corruption from Football Game

FIFA has joined forces with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to launch the second edition of the FIFA Global Integrity Programme, which is designed to safeguard football against the threat of match manipulation and corruption.

The programme was launched in March 2021, and the next edition of the initiative, which will run from March 2025 until December 2027, is to be tailored to the three levels of expertise among FIFA’s 211 member associations: standard, intermediate and advanced.

The programme will be delivered by a line-up of highly respected figures in the field, including football law specialists, officials from FIFA and the UNODC, representatives from top sports governing bodies, renowned academic professors, Court of Arbitration for Sport arbitrators, former professional footballers and experts from companies specializing in the detection of match manipulation.

“Integrity, good governance, ethics and fair play are values at the very heart of football and that FIFA holds dear,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Match manipulation – or match-fixing – is a clear and evident danger to our sport and is something that FIFA, alongside our 211 member associations, is working to eradicate.”

“As FIFA President, I have set out 11 strategic objectives for the global game, and none are more important than staying vigilant against the very real risk that match-fixing and organized crime pose to our sport.”

Programme participants will initially engage in quarterly online courses that provide theoretical knowledge and practical insights. There will also be an on-site practical course that will enable learners to apply newly acquired skills to real-world scenarios under expert guidance. This unique blend of learning approaches ensures a comprehensive educational experience.

The FIFA Global Integrity Programme aims to generate, document and disseminate case studies, best practices and lessons learned to enhance the global fight against the manipulation of football matches, with the emphasis placed on ensuring that these resources facilitate proactive and effective interventions.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to address this critical issue, FIFA has produced an updated edition of the FIFA Integrity Handbook, designed to ensure a level playing field for everyone who plays a role in our beautiful game,” added President Infantino.

“This FIFA initiative, delivered in collaboration with our partners at the UNODC, has been refined to more precisely tailor for the wide-ranging needs of our 211 valued member associations.

I firmly believe that we can eradicate match manipulation and organized crime from our sport by setting up successful and sustainable education and prevention programmes around the world.

The FIFA Global Integrity Programme is an important step in protecting the integrity of the game. Football must speak out against match-fixing. Together, let’s keep football clean,” declared President Infantino.

Courtesy: UNODC