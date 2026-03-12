Trump Administration Rolls Out Expansive Section 301 Trade Investigations Against 16 Key Partners, Including India, China, and EU

This move represents a strategic pivot after the Supreme Court deemed earlier tariffs unconstitutional, allowing the U.S. to pursue protectionist goals through alternative legal channels.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | March 12, 2026

Washington, D.C., March 12, 2026 – The Trump administration has unveiled a series of aggressive trade probes under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, targeting 16 major trading partners amid escalating tensions over unfair industrial practices and forced labor. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced the initiatives on Wednesday, aiming to impose unilateral measures that sidestep World Trade Organization (WTO) oversight following a recent Supreme Court ruling that invalidated prior tariff programs.

The investigations come on the heels of strained U.S.-India relations, exacerbated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision not to support President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. Additionally, the administration has floated potential tariffs on Indian rice in response to complaints from American farmers about alleged dumping practices.

Also Read:

[ US Appeals Court Blocks Most Trump Tariffs ]

[ US Trade Court Blocks Most Trump Tariffs, Citing Overreach of Authority ]

Divided into two main probes, the efforts focus on addressing structural imbalances in global manufacturing. The first examines excess capacity in economies where production far outpaces market demand, driven by factors like persistent trade surpluses, idle factories, and government interventions such as subsidies, wage suppression, and cheap loans. Sectors like automobiles and advanced manufacturing are under scrutiny, with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD cited as an example of overexpansion despite saturated domestic markets.

The second probe seeks to prohibit imports linked to forced labor, potentially affecting over 60 nations. This builds on existing bans related to China’s Xinjiang region and encourages other countries to implement similar anti-forced labor policies. The targeted nations span Asia (including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Bangladesh), Europe (the European Union, Switzerland, and Norway), and North America (Mexico).

Public input is being solicited, with comments due by April 15, 2026, and a hearing scheduled for early May. The probes are expected to wrap up before July, when temporary tariffs are set to lapse, potentially leading to new tariff recommendations to safeguard U.S. industries.

“The policy remains the same, the tools may change depending on, you know, the vagaries of courts and other things,” Greer remarked, underscoring the administration’s commitment to protecting American jobs from what it views as predatory foreign practices.

This move represents a strategic pivot after the Supreme Court deemed earlier tariffs unconstitutional, allowing the U.S. to pursue protectionist goals through alternative legal channels. For nations like India, the investigations add fresh uncertainty to bilateral trade ties, while broader implications could reshape global supply chains and heighten international trade frictions.