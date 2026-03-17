India’s Energy Security Crisis and LPG Shortages with West Asia Instability

The Unrest is a fortnightly open-access publication produced by RMN News Service and archived on Zenodo, the European open research platform operated by CERN under the OpenAIRE program.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | March 16, 2026

The March 16 to 31, 2026 issue of The Unrest news magazine is now available for download. This edition provides an in-depth look at global political upheavals, economic shifts, and the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence. You can download the complete magazine to read the full reports.

The issue covers India’s energy security crisis caused by West Asia instability and the resulting LPG shortages impacting households. It features reports on the Trump administration’s aggressive trade investigations into 16 partners including India, China, and the European Union. Residents of Delhi face a critical air pollution crisis which is now identified as the city’s leading cause of death.

The publication examines Punjab’s fiscal crisis and the controversy surrounding its new cash-transfer scheme for women. Readers will find insights into the global cinema market reaching a 100 billion dollar valuation and AI’s reshaping of Hollywood production models. OpenAI’s recent acquisition of Promptfoo, the launch of GPT-5.3, and its new deal with the Pentagon are also detailed.

Other key stories include under-16 social media bans in Karnataka and Australia and Europe’s regulations on junk food advertising. The issue covers the intensification of the Epstein scandal regarding former President Bill Clinton and the legal challenges in the Kejriwal liquor policy case. Expert analysis on European press freedom and the rise of muscular nationalism in Bollywood is provided.

The magazine reports on Mehbooba Mufti’s protests in Srinagar and Sonia Gandhi’s critique of the government following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Finally, it highlights UN demands for an end to the Middle East war and the recognition of UNHCR and ITU at the 2026 Global Mobile Awards.

The Unrest is a fortnightly open-access publication produced by RMN News Service and archived on Zenodo, the European open research platform operated by CERN under the OpenAIRE program.

You can click here to read all issues of The Unrest magazine of RMN News.

You can click here to download and read the March 16-31, 2026 issue of The Unrest magazine.

Rakesh Raman | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter (X)