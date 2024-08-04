India Judicial Research Report 2024 Released

Decline of the Indian Judiciary

The India Judicial Research Report 2024 ( IJRR 2024 ) discusses various factors that are responsible for the downfall of the Indian judiciary and the impact of this constant collapse on the litigants particularly who belong to the vulnerable sections of the society.

With the help of some specific court cases, the report sheds light on the dwindling judicial processes in India, scarce use of technology, flawed application of law, judicial corruption, limited domain knowledge of lawyers and judges, and their lack of English communication skills.

The author / editor of this report Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi, India.

Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page tech business column (named Technophile) regularly for The Financial Express, which is a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group.

He had also been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

The IJRR 2024 topics are listed below.

ABOUT THE RESEARCH REPORT KEY FINDINGS OF THE REPORT CONDEMNATION OF INDIAN JUDICIARY PROFESSIONAL INCOMPETENCE EMERGING LEGAL AREAS AND CRIMES ATTEMPT TO INTRODUCE TECHNOLOGY IN COURTS DEFECTIVE E-FILING SYSTEMS JUDICIAL CORRUPTION FLAWED JUDGMENTS FAVOURS TO RULING POLITICIANS EXTERNAL INFLUENCE ON COURTS BIASED JUDGMENTS FOR SINECURES DISTURBING GUJARAT FACTOR DISHONEST LAWYERS USE OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN JUDICIAL SYSTEMS RECOMMENDATIONS ABOUT THE EDITOR CIRCULATION OF INDIA JUDICIAL RESEARCH REPORT 2024

You can click here to download and read the India Judicial Research Report 2024 to support this editorial initiative.

