Newly Appointed Delhi BJP Ministers Face Serious Criminal Cases

It is a situation of getting out of the frying pan into the fire for the people of Delhi. The previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi was involved in myriad cases of crime and corruption.

But the situation is worse now as the ministers in the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government come with dreaded criminal cases against them. Prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is the supreme leader of BJP.

It is reported that 5 of the total 7 ministers, including the chief minister (CM) Rekha Gupta, in Delhi have declared criminal cases against themselves. The election research organization Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has found the criminal cases of Delhi ministers from the self-sworn affidavits submitted by them ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly election for which the results were declared on February 8. Thus, 71% of Delhi ministers are history-sheeters with serious criminal records.

Along with Rekha Gupta, six other BJP MLAs – Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Pankaj Singh, Ravinder Indraj Singh, and Ashish Sood were appointed as cabinet ministers on February 20.

Web is also replete with Rekha Gupta’s vulgar tweets and videos which show that she is an uncivilized woman who uses abusive language on public platforms and vandalizes government property with her unruly actions. Independent reports compare Rekha Gupta with hoodlums who spew venom on social media sites.

Likewise, Kapil Mishra is another rowdy whose name appeared in the Delhi communal riots of 2020 in which many Muslims were killed and their properties were damaged.

Mishra openly delivers hate speeches and shouts communal slogans to persecute Muslims. Since he is protected by the Modi regime which politicizes religion for undue electoral advantages, no legal action has been taken against Mishra for instigating violence in the national capital.

[ Video: मोदी की गारंटी? दिल्ली की नई सरकार में भाजपा के मंत्रियों पर गंभीर आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। ]

The other Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa quit the Punjab-based political outfit Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to join BJP. He was also the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

In 2021, Delhi Police issued a Look out Circular (LOC) against Sirsa in a case of misappropriation of huge funds by him as he was one of the officer-bearers of DSGMC. Police officials said in the court that they had issued the LOC in compliance with the previous order directing them to ensure Sirsa did not flee from justice.

It is believed that Sirsa joined BJP so that the corruption cases against him could be dropped. Since Modi’s BJP government controls central agencies which investigate corruption and fraud cases, reports reveal that the corrupt politicians get acquitted when they join BJP.

Since 2014 when Modi became the PM, according to the report compiled by The Indian Express, 25 opposition leaders facing corruption investigations joined BJP and 23 of them got reprieve. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa is believed to be one of them.

Among the other criminal actions of Modi’s party colleagues, Muslim hater Parvesh Verma who has become minister in the Delhi government terrorized people in 2020 by saying that Muslims will enter the houses, rape sisters and daughters and kill them.

At that time, a number of people – mainly Muslims women – were protesting in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area against an anti-Muslim law called the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced by the Modi regime. When he was the BJP MP in Delhi, Verma also threatened in 2019 to remove Muslim mosques and graveyards if BJP forms the government in Delhi.

It is being increasingly observed that Modi and BJP promote people with serious criminal records while Modi himself has been allegedly involved in multiple cases of crime and corruption.

A 2023 BBC documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question,’ sheds light on Modi’s role in the Gujarat massacre of 2002 when he was the chief minister (CM) of Gujarat. Communal hatred is so rampant in the Modi regime that the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has again recommended a harsh penalty on India for continuous attacks on religious minorities in the country. In its latest report released in October 2024, USCIRF said religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate.

Although the AAP government of former CM Arvind Kejriwal had made Delhi a hell with corruption and misgovernance, reports suggest that BJP committed large-scale electoral frauds including electronic voting machine (EVM) manipulation to win the recent 2025 Delhi Assembly election.

Modi and BJP also made false promises to deceive the Delhi voters. For example, BJP promised to pass the decision in its first cabinet meeting of paying Rs. 2,500 per month to Delhi women. This promise was touted as Modi’s guarantee to voters. But BJP failed to fulfill its promise to women while the first cabinet meeting took place on February 20.

While Congress is another opposition political party in Delhi, it could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, as Congress politicians are too slow and lethargic. So, the weak Congress is not expected to perform the real opposition role to get the work done from the BJP government in Delhi.

Today, nearly 30 million people of Delhi are suffering from extreme corruption, lethal pollution in the city, bad school education, broken roads, garbage in residential streets, and poor healthcare infrastructure.

With their criminal records, it is unlikely that the new BJP ministers will perform their duties honestly and responsibly. Therefore, the hellish conditions will persist for the people of Delhi.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.