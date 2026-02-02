Managed Illusion of Indian Democracy with Erosion of Voter’s Right

The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

February 1-15, 2026 Issue

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | February 1, 2026

The February 1 to 15, 2026 issue of The Unrest news magazine is now available for download. This edition provides an in-depth look at global political upheavals, economic shifts, and the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence.

The cover story, titled The Smokescreen, provides a detailed analysis of the managed illusion of Indian democracy, focusing on institutional capture and the lack of transparency in electronic voting machines. Complementing this is a report on National Voters Day in India, which questions the electoral system’s integrity and the erosion of a voter’s right to verify their vote. We also highlight a microsite calling for international engagement to safeguard Indian electoral integrity due to the decline of domestic oversight.

In international affairs, this issue covers the historic India-EU trade deal, described as the mother of all deals, which establishes a free trade zone for two billion people. We report on the election of Petra Bayr as the new President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and an agreement between the Council of Europe and the EU to establish a Special Tribunal for Ukraine. Additionally, we explore a global pattern of suspicious deaths among political figures and the announcement of the 9th World Investment Forum to be held in Doha, Qatar.

The magazine features extensive coverage of artificial intelligence, including the launch of Prism, an AI-native workspace by OpenAI powered by GPT-5.2 for scientific research. We examine OpenAI’s strategic pillar for education, IBM’s research on AI as a primary engine for corporate growth, and the Council of Europe’s publications on how AI impacts fundamental rights. Furthermore, we present a roadmap for using AI to reform the Indian judiciary and look at the AI-assisted production pipeline used for the Robojit transmedia project.

Other significant stories include the US SEC civil fraud case against Gautam Adani, the public admission by Iran’s Supreme Leader that thousands died during domestic unrest, and the controversy surrounding the transfer of Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel medal. We also discuss the release of Melania Trump’s documentary, the transformation of the James Bond film franchise, and a study showing global support for a citizen-elected world parliament. Finally, the editor provides an update on complaints filed against IAS officers regarding alleged corruption and institutional collusion in Delhi housing societies.

You can click here to read all issues of The Unrest magazine of RMN News.

You can click here to download and read the February 1-15, 2026 issue of The Unrest magazine.

Rakesh Raman | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter (X)